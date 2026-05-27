Helper asks employer for two months’ pay in advance so she can get BTS concert tickets

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper’s handwritten request to her employer for an advance salary payment so she could attend an upcoming BTS concert in Singapore has triggered an outpouring of reactions online, with many netizens touched by both the sincerity of the request and the employer’s response.

Employer Yvonne LaReina Lee shared on Facebook a photo of a letter written by her helper, Nant Lah Sann Hie, who politely asked if she could receive two months’ salary in advance to buy VIP concert tickets.

In the handwritten note, Sann Hie wrote: “Mam…I would like to ask you something, and I hope you won’t misunderstand me for asking this.

“There is a BTS concert right mam that I truly wish to attend, so I wanted to respectfully ask if it might be possible to receive an advance of two about months of [my] salary. Can or can’t also I ok mam

“…I completely understand if it is not possible, but I would sincerely appreciate your consideration. Please only help me if it is comfortable and convenient for you. If it’s not possible, that’s completely ok too mam. Thank you so much for your understanding mam.”

Sharing the letter online, Yvonne said her helper was “dead serious” about wanting to attend the concert. “How can I not help her….I want to make her dream come true,” she wrote.

The post quickly drew attention online, with many praising the helper for asking respectfully and commending Yvonne for considering the request.

One commenter wrote: “I’m getting the ticket for my helper as well to surprise her as advance gift.”

Another shared a similar experience, saying: “Do it! I fulfilled my helper’s dreams of going to Disneyland last year and she cried … it was a beautiful sight watching her enjoy Disneyland. They are humble hardworking people.. happy to bless them. God bless you too! Love your kind soul.”

Several others encouraged Yvonne to simply buy the ticket for Sann Hie instead of treating it as a salary advance.

“I would suggest you get the ticket for her and just take it has a mini bonus,” one person commented.

Another said: “Don’t missed it mdam..please buy ticket for ur helper maybe this is only her chance to see and attend this BTS big event in Singapore..”

Others highlighted the helper’s honesty and willingness to seek permission first.

“That very kind of her by asking for your approval,” one commenter wrote.

Another added: “I am happy to hear this..you really good employer, good mam. I wish she can get what she wanted….”

Some commenters also saw the exchange as a reflection of a healthy employer-helper relationship.

“Those who can help on others to level up is never lack ! U are blessed exceedingly,” one netizen wrote.

Another commented: “Why not as long as she is not earning money in another illegal ways.”

Not everyone agreed with the request, however. One commenter remarked: “She doesn’t need BTS, she needs financial wisdom instead.”

Another netizen raised concerns that the helper might abscond after receiving the money. “I hope she’s real for the ticket not for running away from u. Anyway decision is always yours, and if you’re instinct say no, better not..” the commenter wrote.

Yvonne responded by defending her helper and expressing confidence in her character, saying, “Thank you, sister, but I don’t think she will run away with just $1200. This house is too warm and nice for her to throw away everything for just 1.2k.”

Sann Hie herself also responded to the accusation, writing: “Sorry, I don’t have that kind of dirty mindset”.

In a later update, Yvonne revealed that she had decided to give her helper the money for the ticket. She also shared a video showing Sann Hie in tears, hugging her employer in surprise and gratitude while laughing and crying at the same time.