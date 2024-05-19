SINGAPORE: A woman recently admitted online that she has financial difficulties due to her boyfriend’s extremely frugal mindset.

According to her post on Reddit, her boyfriend never paid for anything during their entire relationship, despite having plenty of money. She mentioned that he earned more than twice as much as her.

However, “because he has a weird OCD about seeing his bank account go up and only up,” her boyfriend never paid for any of their dates or trips.

Furthermore, whenever his boyfriend visited her at her home, “he would make her cook extra food” so he could take some home.

She added, “Unless I suggest otherwise and plan dates, we never go out. If we do go out, he’ll only go if I pay for whatever activity I’ve planned.”

“I have no interest in him paying for things or treating me like a sugar baby,* I’d just like him to pay his share of joint expenses and dates but I don’t want to start this conversation and have him believe I’m just with him for his money.”

She then asked, “This is taking a toll on my finances, how do I bring it up without seeming greedy?”

“He’s using you. He’s not a sweet guy. Stop financing him.”

In the comments section, many netizens felt that labelling her boyfriend as “frugal” was too lenient, as many thought he was “actually being cheap” and “acting like a leech.”

Some Redditors also noted a significant imbalance in the relationship dynamics. They pointed out that her boyfriend seemed to be getting a lot of perks while she wasn’t getting much in return.

One Redditor bluntly stated, “He’s using you. He’s not a sweet guy. Stop financing him. Ask for grocery money if he wants you to cook for him. Tell him to go halves on trips and dates.”

Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, “You’re basically financing him. He’s cheap and apparently incapable of fending for himself. Why are you putting up with this?”

A third Redditor pointed out, “You are a literal meal ticket to him. It sounds like he doesn’t care about you at all & is only with you for financial gain.”

They also wondered why the woman was concerned about appearing greedy when discussing this with her boyfriend. Many felt it was completely fair for her to ask him to share the costs of their dates and trips.

One Redditor stated, “Asking for someone to contribute fairly is not greedy. If he acts like you’re asking for something out of pocket, you’ll know he’s deliberately taking advantage.

I am already certain of this, but I’m sure you would like to give him the benefit of the doubt. Ask him for his share.”

