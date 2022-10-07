Home News Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 7

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 7

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Uncle scolds younger man on MRT, says ‘Stop earning Singapore money. You’re Malaysian, go back to your country!’

 

Photo: FB video screengrab/straitstimes.stomp

In a recent incident on a North-South line, an older male was seen and heard shouting at a younger man to go back to his country of origin.

The uncle, who said he’s a Singaporean, appeared to get upset because the young man sat in a priority seat, and even accused the young man of lying to him.

Read more here…

 

Singaporean fresh graduate asks ‘how has work-life been for you so far after university life? Is it better or worst?’

 

Photo: freepik/rawpixel (for illustration purposes only)

A Singaporean new to the workforce took to an online forum to get some insight into corporate life, asking fellow fresh grads how their work life has been so far.

“Just wondering this as a fresh grad myself,” they said, “I sometimes feel a bit out of the loop and (am) always wondering how my other peers are doing…”

Read more here…

Singapore couple robbed during honeymoon in Bali villa; demonstrates how ‘ladyboy’ stole their Apple Watch, toiletries, and Bluetooth speaker

 

Photo: TikTok screengrab

A couple from Singapore took to social media to share their honeymoon experience in Bali, including a case of theft and a plot twist at the end. “So we got robbed in Bali… on our honeymoon,” wrote @fatinsealsthedhil in a TikTok video on Wednesday (Oct 5).

Ms Fatin showed the villa they booked in Canggu and added that the theft happened on their first night. Their villa was the last unit and farthest from the entrance and reception. “We only realized when we wanted to shower on the morning of our second day.”

Read more here…

 

Bukit Batok minimart owner gives teen shoplifters a chance to ‘come back within next two days’ or else will report evidence to police

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

A minimart operator took to social media to give a group of shoplifters a chance to own up to their actions before reporting the incident to the police otherwise.

A Facebook group Complaint Singapore member posted details of the shoplifting incident at a Bukit Batok St 21 minimart on Thursday (Oct 6).

Read more here…

 

Opposition party leaders attend Michael Chua’s Palms Bistro grand opening; guests entertained with live music while discussing important matters affecting them

 

Photo: Khalis Rifhan

Several members from the opposition parties such as Singapore Democratic Party’s chairman Professor Paul Tambyah, CEC member Phang Yew Huat from Progress Singapore Party, Red Dot United’s secretary general Ravi Philemon, and Michael Fang from Peoples Voice were among the guests at Palms Bistro grand opening over the weekend.

The bistro located at Mapletree Anson Building in the Tanjong Pagar district was opened by Michael Chua, PSP 2020 Singapore General Election candidate who contested in the Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Read more here…

