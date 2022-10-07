19-year-old admits sexually assaulting, and secretly filming 4 underage girls; victims include his cousin & aunt 7 years younger than him

- Advertisement -

A 19-year-old admitted today (6 Oct) to sexually assaulting, molesting and secretly filming four underage girls within four years. His victims included his cousin and an aunt who is seven years younger than him.

The accused pleaded guilty to four charges, including sexual assault of a minor, indecent assault and secret photography, while several other charges were taken into consideration when the judge handed down the sentence. The identity of the accused has not been made public in order to protect the privacy of the victims.

The accused first assaulted his maternal aunt, who was only eight years old at the time, in 2018 when he was 15. They were at the grocery store near his home, and he took her to a nearby stairwell and molested her and forced her to have sex with him.

In the same year, his cousin, who was between seven and eight years old, would stay at his house on weekends because his parents were going through a divorce. One night, he slept next to his cousin and took the opportunity to use force to molest her.

He was also charged with sex crimes in August 2020 against a 15-year-old girl and was ordered to be banned from contacting the victim in this case during bail. He flouted his bail conditions and met the victim in March 2021 where they reportedly had consensual sex at a staircase landing.

The teenage girl took a self-pregnancy test a month later after missing her period and informed the accused after the test came back positive. The girl’s school called the police last June after learning she was pregnant.

The accused went on to secretly film a fourth victim on Nov 25 last year. He secretly photographed a 16-year-old girl on the escalator of the Braddell MRT station, and pretended to ask for directions after he was caught.

The judge remanded the accused and asked for an assessment of whether the accused was fit for probation or rehabilitative imprisonment. Sentencing is due to take place later this month.

