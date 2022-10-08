Home News Morning Digest, Oct 8

Morning Digest, Oct 8

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Resident who opted out of HDB HIP wonders why he has to bear repair costs for upstairs neighbour’s toilet floor leakage

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

A Housing and Development Board (HDB) resident who opted out of the Home Improvement Programme (HIP), which helps flat owners deal with common maintenance problems, wondered if an upstairs leak was also his responsibility.

“My neighbour above opted in (for HIP), and after four months, there is a leakage in my common toilet,” said the resident in a Facebook page Complaint Singapore post on Thursday (Oct 6).

Read more here…

 

Man suffering smoke inhalation taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Marsiling HDB flat, 80 residents evacuated

 

80-residents-evacuated-as-fire-breaks-out-at-marsiling-hdb-flat

About 80 residents were evacuated from Block 120 Marsiling Rise on Tuesday (4 Oct) after a fire broke out at a third-floor unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance around 2:35pm. Firefighters forced their way into the flat and put out the fire with two water cannons. Fortunately, only the living room was involved in the fire.

Read more here…

19-year-old admits sexually assaulting, and secretly filming 4 underage girls; victims include his cousin & aunt 7 years younger than him

 

19-year-old-pleads-guilty-to-sexual-crimes-against-4-young-girls,-including-his-own-cousin-and-aunt

A 19-year-old admitted today (6 Oct) to sexually assaulting, molesting and secretly filming four underage girls within four years. His victims included his cousin and an aunt who is seven years younger than him.

The accused pleaded guilty to four charges, including sexual assault of a minor, indecent assault and secret photography, while several other charges were taken into consideration when the judge handed down the sentence. The identity of the accused has not been made public in order to protect the privacy of the victims.

Read more here…

 

Maid asks ‘how to deal with employer who have mood swing’ as ‘working with them is like riding a roller coaster’

 

3-maid-insurance-conditions-you-must-know-to-save-on-your-fdw’s-medical-costs

A foreign domestic worker appealed online for advice on how to deal with her employers, whom she says has mood swings.

And while she acknowledged that they are “very nice people,” she also said that they hurt her “emotionally” many times.

Read more here…

 

OPINION | Football hooliganism continues to be wild in Indonesia

 

The global world of football is still shaking heads in disbelief over the death of more than 200 fans in Saturday’s worst-ever outbreak of hooliganism in the Indonesian city of Malang in East Java.

Police in the East Java province said thousands Arema FC fans stormed the pitch at Kanjuruhan Stadium after their team lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya. Officers tried to control the “riots” by firing tear gas, triggering a stampede as panicked fans rushed to an exit gate. Some suffocated in the chaos, while others were trampled to death.

Read more here…

