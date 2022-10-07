Home News Featured News Resident who opted out of HDB HIP wonders why he has to...

Resident who opted out of HDB HIP wonders why he has to bear repair costs for upstairs neighbour’s toilet floor leakage

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

"... is HIP want me to pay all for the leak cause by upstairs. This is nonsense. Are they teaching me a lesson for opt out? I have to pay fully for leakage not cause by me. This is totally insane" — HDB Resident

By Hana O
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A Housing and Development Board (HDB) resident who opted out of the Home Improvement Programme (HIP), which helps flat owners deal with common maintenance problems, wondered if an upstairs leak was also his responsibility.

“My neighbour above opted in (for HIP), and after four months, there is a leakage in my common toilet,” said the resident in a Facebook page Complaint Singapore post on Thursday (Oct 6).

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

The resident was informed by the HIP contractor that he has to bear the cost of the leakage because he opted out of the programme and signed all the undertakings.

“Why do I have to bear the responsibilities for the upstairs leakage,” he asked, fully aware that he would be responsible if it were a leak downstairs.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

The concerned individual asked the online community for advice regarding similar situations for flat owners who opted out of the HIP.

Facebook user Ctsyah RithFitz said the same thing happened to her unit, where the upstairs toilet floor leaked and affected their toilet ceiling.

After complaining to HDB, an officer investigated both units. “In the end, have to split bills with neighbour who have the leakage issue when at my side nothing was done at all.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Based on past cases mentioned by netizens, the resident wondered why he was being asked to pay the cost in full while others split the repairs. “Are they (HIP contractors) teaching me a lesson for opting out? I have to pay fully for leakage not caused by me. This is totally insane,” he added.

“If your ceiling leaks after your upstairs (neighbour) opt-in HIP, simply means that the HIP contractor upstairs did not do the proper waterproofing well after hacking the floor tiles of the upstairs toilet,” explained Facebook user Peter Tang, noting that the main objective of the HIP is to renew the waterproofing protection in older toilets.

He urged the homeowner to see his member of parliament and highlight the issue for resolution.

Facebook user George Bcc also advised reaching out to HDB and the designated Town Council before the one-year warranty expires. /TISG

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

6 people and 1 deceased stuck for an hour in another faulty Jurong HDB lift incident; resident asks ‘What else must be done to wake town council up?’

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Featured News

Chee Soon Juan: Singapore continues to be plagued by a government that leeches itself on the economy

Singapore Democratic Party’s secretary-general Dr Chee Soon Juan takes aim at the foreign worker levy policy, citing examples from the food and beverage industry, which he said is wayward economic governance at the expense of society. Posting on his Facebook,...
Read more
Celebrity

Hong Hui Fang is ready for Ajoomma’s world premiere!

Hong Hui Fang, a 61-year-old veteran Singaporean actress, has set foot in Busan, South Korea for the world premiere of Ajoomma at the 27th...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | Is Singapore Inc. using old methods to deal with problems? And has the machine overtaken human intuition & reflection?

I think we would probably all agree that change is the only constant in life. With that in mind, it is important that our...
Read more
Celebrity

Sora Ma is bound to Asia Content Awards 2022

Sora Ma, a 38-year-old Malaysian actress based in Singapore, posted on her social media accounts that she is on her way to the Asia...
Read more
Home News

Singaporeans debate over behaviour of school children throwing rubbish down the drain

Singaporeans seem to be divided when it comes to their take on a video where school children are seen throwing rubbish into a drain. An...
Read more
Featured News

Chee Soon Juan: Singapore continues to be plagued by a government that leeches itself on the economy

Singapore Democratic Party’s secretary-general Dr Chee Soon Juan takes aim at the foreign worker levy policy, citing examples from...
Read more
Celebrity

Hong Hui Fang is ready for Ajoomma’s world premiere!

Hong Hui Fang, a 61-year-old veteran Singaporean actress, has set foot in Busan, South Korea for the world premiere...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | Is Singapore Inc. using old methods to deal with problems? And has the machine overtaken human intuition & reflection?

I think we would probably all agree that change is the only constant in life. With that in mind,...
Read more
Celebrity

Sora Ma is bound to Asia Content Awards 2022

Sora Ma, a 38-year-old Malaysian actress based in Singapore, posted on her social media accounts that she is on...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore