Man suffering smoke inhalation taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Marsiling HDB flat, 80 residents evacuated

Photos/videos taken by eyewitnesses show fire and thick black smoke coming out of the window from the unit on fire.

By Veronica Lee
About 80 residents were evacuated from Block 120 Marsiling Rise on Tuesday (4 Oct) after a fire broke out at a third-floor unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance around 2:35pm. Firefighters forced their way into the flat and put out the fire with two water cannons. Fortunately, only the living room was involved in the fire.

The interior of the flat was completely destroyed, and a rabbit’s carcass was found among the wreckage. Burnt debris and soot could be seen strewn all the way down from the flat to the ground floor.

As a precautionary measure, about 80 residents of nearby units were evacuated. A man in his 60s was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

