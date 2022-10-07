Man suffering smoke inhalation taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Marsiling HDB flat, 80 residents evacuated

- Advertisement -

About 80 residents were evacuated from Block 120 Marsiling Rise on Tuesday (4 Oct) after a fire broke out at a third-floor unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance around 2:35pm. Firefighters forced their way into the flat and put out the fire with two water cannons. Fortunately, only the living room was involved in the fire.

Photos/videos taken by eyewitnesses show fire and thick black smoke coming out of the window from the unit on fire.

The interior of the flat was completely destroyed, and a rabbit’s carcass was found among the wreckage. Burnt debris and soot could be seen strewn all the way down from the flat to the ground floor.

As a precautionary measure, about 80 residents of nearby units were evacuated. A man in his 60s was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

