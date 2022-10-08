Home News Domestic Helpers Maid who works alone cleaning 5 storey house with little rest &...

Maid who works alone cleaning 5 storey house with little rest & meals asks ‘how to deal with employer who have mood swing’

"i want to ask for transfer but i'm afraid they will get hurt with the reason i give... but many times they hurt me emotionally." — Maid

By Anna Maria Romero
A foreign domestic worker appealed online for advice on how to deal with her employers, whom she says has mood swings.

And while she acknowledged that they are “very nice people,” she also said that they hurt her “emotionally” many times.

Moreover, in the nearly two years that she’s been working for her employers, she has cried “a lot” and that “working with them is like riding a roller coaster,” she wrote in an Oct 4 (Tuesday) post on the FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum) Facebook page.

Aside from the mood swings, she added that the employers are also “very particular with house cleaning.”

And the helper, who had posted anonymously on the page, seems to have a pretty gruelling work schedule.

“I work in  5 storey house  (alone) . a lot of work and it never ending work . start at 5.30am finish 10.30- 11 pm , the only time for rest is only when i’m having brakfast , lunch (sometimes 4pm beause of work) and Dinner (which sometimes I skip because to tired to even want to eat).”

She added that her contract ends soon, and she is having difficulty deciding whether to continue to work for them.

This would require “strong mentality and big heart,” she added, even if she appears to want to do so.

However, she also says she wants to ask to be transferred but is “afraid they will get hurt with the reason i give.”

Previous to her current post, the helper worked for 15 years taking care of an elderly couple until their deaths.

The advice given to the helper was mixed.

Some told her that a transfer seems to be her best option.

Others urged her to care for her own mental health.

Some reminded her to speak to her employers politely, however. Apparently, the helper is not the only one who has experienced this.

Woman quarrels with her husband over maid’s phone usage — she feels it’s okay on & off, but he says it should be completely disallowed during the day

