Woman quarrels with her husband over maid’s phone usage — she feels it’s okay on & off, but he says it should be completely disallowed during the day

Photo: Freepik/pressfoto (for illustration purposes only)

"So i have to get opinions from you guys. Am i too lenient towards my maid ? Please advice. Thank u !" — Woman

By Obbana Rajah
A woman took to social media, asking other netizens if she was too lenient towards her domestic helper.

In her anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers on Thursday (Sept 29), the woman said that she always quarrelled with her husband over the maid.

She added that her husband said the maid should not be using her phone in the daytime at all, while she was a bit more lenient and allowed the maid to use her phone on and off during the day.

“for me i understand as a mother come overseas work alone is not easy especially miss our kids part and i think is also impossible for a person keep doing chores every minute for 15 hours”, the woman wrote.

She explained that she would allow her maid to use her phone after all her chores were done. During the day, she would also allow her maid to use the phone when she was cutting vegetables, wiping the plates dry and eating.

“And to be honest i have seen my friend’s terrible maid before and im very contented with my maid. She not a bad maid after all”, the woman added.

She asked other netizens for their opinions on the matter and wanted to know if she was too lenient an employer.

Here’s what they said:

