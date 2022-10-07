Singapore couple robbed during honeymoon in Bali villa; demonstrates how ‘ladyboy’ stole their Apple Watch, toiletries, and Bluetooth speaker

- Advertisement -

A couple from Singapore took to social media to share their honeymoon experience in Bali, including a case of theft and a plot twist at the end. “So we got robbed in Bali… on our honeymoon,” wrote @fatinsealsthedhil in a TikTok video on Wednesday (Oct 5).

Ms Fatin showed the villa they booked in Canggu and added that the theft happened on their first night. Their villa was the last unit and farthest from the entrance and reception. “We only realized when we wanted to shower on the morning of our second day.”

“CCTV was reviewed and showed a ladyboy climbing in at 5 am,” said Ms Fatin, while her husband, Fadhil, reenacted the scene.

The culprit then entered the villa through the bathroom and stole their toiletries and some makeup, she noted in the caption.

“Thankfully, the culprit did not go up to the second floor while we were sleeping,” she added.

In another video, the woman said her Apple Watch, some toiletries, and slippers were stolen. The villa’s JBL Bluetooth speaker was also taken.

She expressed relief that the thief didn’t steal their wallets, phones, and passports.

The couple informed the villa staff, and they were attended to immediately.

“I don’t want to expose the villa’s name, but if you know, then you know. The villa has been good to us, and we also keep in touch with the manager,” said Ms Fatin.

She noted that the villa waived the accommodation cost and provided them with free meals and transportation to the airport.

They also filed a police report on the day of the incident and were informed on the last day of their vacation that the police had caught the culprit and managed to retrieve the stolen items.

“We went back to the station to verify our belongings, but unfortunately, we couldn’t take any of them back. The Balinese police said if we took it back then, the culprit would be let off.”

They were advised to return to Bali in about three months after the investigation to collect their items.

The couple was also allowed to see the culprit and take photos.

“Despite the incident, we enjoyed Bali very much!” the couple said. /TISG

