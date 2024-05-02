;
Home News

Chinese embassy warns travellers against drone use after tourist is detained for flying drone near Parliament House

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Chinese Embassy in Singapore has issued a cautionary statement to Chinese tourists traveling to Singapore, advising them to exercise extreme caution when flying drones. This advisory comes after a Chinese tourist was detained by police for operating a drone near Singapore’s Parliament House.

The incident occurred earlier this week when a Chinese tourist, whose identity has not been disclosed, flew a drone in the vicinity of Parliament House with the intention of recording a wonderful moment. However, this action violated Singapore’s strict regulations on drone operations, leading to police intervention.

The tourist was taken into custody to assist in the investigation, which subsequently disrupted his travel plans.

In a statement posted on its WeChat platform, the Chinese Embassy in Singapore confirmed the incident, stating, “The passenger was taken away by the police to assist in the investigation, which also affected his subsequent itinerary.”

The Embassy urged all Chinese tourists visiting Singapore to be aware of local laws and regulations regarding drone use.

See also  Cross-border unmanned aircraft, including drones without permits, are now prohibited in SG

Singapore has stringent rules for operating drones, particularly in restricted areas such as airports and government buildings. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), flying drones in restricted zones without a proper permit is illegal and can lead to severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

The restricted areas include locations such as airports, military installations, and government residences.

The Chinese Embassy emphasized the importance of adhering to these regulations, stating, “We remind tourists coming to Singapore and citizens in Singapore to increase their legal awareness and not to fly drones at will.”

The Embassy urged travelers to familiarize themselves with local laws before attempting to operate any unmanned aerial vehicles.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

ICA warns of heavy traffic from Nov 15 to Jan 1 after a record 543,000 SG-MY land crossings seen on 1 day, Sept 6

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Burmese man in Singapore shocked at ‘the amount of sacrifices’ SG’s migrant workers have to go through to survive

November 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

SBS Transit teams up with IBM to improve efficiency and reduce downtime in rail operations using AI

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

S$17.50 meal at hot pot stall shocks diner; she regrets not reading the food reviews first before ordering

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Gadgets

‘Thought this reputable brand can last a few years…’ — Another Samsung phone user laments after her screen fills up with green & purple lines

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ICA warns of heavy traffic from Nov 15 to Jan 1 after a record 543,000 SG-MY land crossings seen on 1 day, Sept 6

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Woman gets charged S$7.99 for FREE ice cream or fries after she scanned QR code; Jollibee investigates

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.