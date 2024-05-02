SINGAPORE: The Chinese Embassy in Singapore has issued a cautionary statement to Chinese tourists traveling to Singapore, advising them to exercise extreme caution when flying drones. This advisory comes after a Chinese tourist was detained by police for operating a drone near Singapore’s Parliament House.

The incident occurred earlier this week when a Chinese tourist, whose identity has not been disclosed, flew a drone in the vicinity of Parliament House with the intention of recording a wonderful moment. However, this action violated Singapore’s strict regulations on drone operations, leading to police intervention.

The tourist was taken into custody to assist in the investigation, which subsequently disrupted his travel plans.

In a statement posted on its WeChat platform, the Chinese Embassy in Singapore confirmed the incident, stating, “The passenger was taken away by the police to assist in the investigation, which also affected his subsequent itinerary.”

The Embassy urged all Chinese tourists visiting Singapore to be aware of local laws and regulations regarding drone use.

Singapore has stringent rules for operating drones, particularly in restricted areas such as airports and government buildings. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), flying drones in restricted zones without a proper permit is illegal and can lead to severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

The restricted areas include locations such as airports, military installations, and government residences.

The Chinese Embassy emphasized the importance of adhering to these regulations, stating, “We remind tourists coming to Singapore and citizens in Singapore to increase their legal awareness and not to fly drones at will.”

The Embassy urged travelers to familiarize themselves with local laws before attempting to operate any unmanned aerial vehicles.