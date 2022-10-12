Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 12

- Advertisement -

MP Sun Xueling fires back at trolls: ‘I pay for my Hokkien Mee and I wait to collect my Hokkien Mee like everyone else’

In a recent social media post, MP Sun Xueling pointed out that she not only pays for her orders of Hokkien Mee but also waits for them, in contrast to trolls who say otherwise. Netizens were quick to defend Ms Sun (PAP-Punggol West SMC), telling her to ignore her detractors. Read more here…

Netizen asks ‘how to stop a family tragedy’ after dad transfers almost 300K to scammers for over a year

A desperate netizen sought advice online in order to stop a “family tragedy” because their father has lost a significant amount of money to scammers. “Our family has fallen apart due to his greed, and him not waking up to his senses,” they added in a post on the anonymous SGWhispers page on Sunday (Oct 9). Read more here…

Tasha Low’s first ‘fan-meet’ event in Singapore was a success!

Tasha Low, a 29-year-old Singaporean singer and actress, expressed her gratitude to all the people who attended and supported her very first fan meet in Singapore.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support and who made my very first fan meet such a special and memorable experience,” the singer said in her Instagram post.

Read more here…

Popular Asian Mukbangers on YouTube: How do they eat so much? Here’s the secret to how they actually do it…

Mukbang (eating broadcast) is an eating show where the host eats insanely large amounts of food while live-streaming it to their audience. These are also known as ASMR Mukbang.

According to Qustodio, ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) mukbang taps into the trend of streamers recording noises and sounds that make us “feel” something as we watch – think slurps, loud chewing, crunching, and all those sounds that come hand-in-hand with enjoying a good meal.

Read more here…

Richard Branson asks ‘What’s the matter with Singapore?’ on World Day Against the Death Penalty

UK billionaire Richard Branson, who last year joined the worldwide call for a stay of execution for convicted Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, asked “What’s the matter with Singapore?” on Oct 10 (Monday), the World Day Against the Death Penalty.

Nagaenthran had been sentenced to death for importing 42.72g of heroin into Singapore in 2009 and was executed on April 27 of this year. He was said to have had an IQ of 69 and to suffer from intellectual disabilities, which caused activists both in Singapore and around the globe to call for clemency in his case.

Read more here…

