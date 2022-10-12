Home News Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 12

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 12

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

MP Sun Xueling fires back at trolls: ‘I pay for my Hokkien Mee and I wait to collect my Hokkien Mee like everyone else’

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Sun Xueling

In a recent social media post, MP Sun Xueling pointed out that she not only pays for her orders of Hokkien Mee but also waits for them, in contrast to trolls who say otherwise.

Netizens were quick to defend Ms Sun (PAP-Punggol West SMC), telling her to ignore her detractors.

Read more here…

 

Netizen asks ‘how to stop a family tragedy’ after dad transfers almost 300K to scammers for over a year

 

Photo: Unsplash/regularguy.eth (for illustration purposes only)

A desperate netizen sought advice online in order to stop a “family tragedy” because their father has lost a significant amount of money to scammers.

“Our family has fallen apart due to his greed, and him not waking up to his senses,” they added in a post on the anonymous SGWhispers page on Sunday (Oct 9).

Read more here…

Tasha Low’s first ‘fan-meet’ event in Singapore was a success!

 

Tasha Low, a 29-year-old Singaporean singer and actress, expressed her gratitude to all the people who attended and supported her very first fan meet in Singapore.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support and who made my very first fan meet such a special and memorable experience,” the singer said in her Instagram post.

Read more here…

 

Popular Asian Mukbangers on YouTube: How do they eat so much? Here’s the secret to how they actually do it…

 

Photo: TY screengrab/ASMRKabayanLab061911

Mukbang (eating broadcast) is an eating show where the host eats insanely large amounts of food while live-streaming it to their audience. These are also known as ASMR Mukbang.

According to Qustodio, ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) mukbang taps into the trend of streamers recording noises and sounds that make us “feel” something as we watch – think slurps, loud chewing, crunching, and all those sounds that come hand-in-hand with enjoying a good meal.

Read more here…

 

Richard Branson asks ‘What’s the matter with Singapore?’ on World Day Against the Death Penalty

 

Photo: virgin.com

UK billionaire Richard Branson, who last year joined the worldwide call for a stay of execution for convicted Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, asked “What’s the matter with Singapore?” on Oct 10 (Monday), the World Day Against the Death Penalty.

Nagaenthran had been sentenced to death for importing 42.72g of heroin into Singapore in 2009 and was executed on April 27 of this year. He was said to have had an IQ of 69 and to suffer from intellectual disabilities, which caused activists both in Singapore and around the globe to call for clemency in his case.

Read more here…

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 12

MP Sun Xueling fires back at trolls: ‘I pay for my Hokkien Mee and I wait to collect my Hokkien Mee like everyone else’   In a recent social media post, MP Sun Xueling pointed out that she not only pays...
Read more
Featured News

Ex-GIC economist Lam Keong Yeoh disagrees with Lawrence Wong, says ‘the most important gap Gov’t needs to fill in is money to help the...

Mr Lam Keong Yeoh, a former chief economist for the sovereign wealth fund GIC, voiced his disagreement with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's statement...
Read more
Celebrity

Kanye West’s Twitter & Instagram accounts blocked due to offensive material

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been blocked due to antisemitic posts. The singer who has legally changed his name to Ye has violated...
Read more
Sportsry

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal despite criticisms

After scoring his 700th goal, Cristiano Ronaldo is still being questioned by the British press about his age. Either he is making history or...
Read more
Featured News

HDB resident says ‘cutting down a rainforest tree for a bicycle lane in Ang Mo Kio is just plain ridiculous’

An HDB resident posted side-by-side photos of a street at Ang Mo Kio from 2018 and today, with a large tree noticeably absent in...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 12

MP Sun Xueling fires back at trolls: ‘I pay for my Hokkien Mee and I wait to collect my...
Read more
Featured News

Ex-GIC economist Lam Keong Yeoh disagrees with Lawrence Wong, says ‘the most important gap Gov’t needs to fill in is money to help the...

Mr Lam Keong Yeoh, a former chief economist for the sovereign wealth fund GIC, voiced his disagreement with Deputy...
Read more
Celebrity

Kanye West’s Twitter & Instagram accounts blocked due to offensive material

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been blocked due to antisemitic posts. The singer who has legally changed his...
Read more
Sportsry

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal despite criticisms

After scoring his 700th goal, Cristiano Ronaldo is still being questioned by the British press about his age. Either...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore