Tasha Low’s first ‘fan-meet’ event in Singapore was a success!

Aside from her fan meet, she also celebrates her 10th year anniversary in the limelight industry. Earlier in her career, she was once leading a South Korean girl group called ‘Skarf’ from the year 2012-2014. Now, she resides in Singapore as an artist. 

By Aiah Bathan
Tasha Low, a 29-year-old Singaporean singer and actress, expressed her gratitude to all the people who attended and supported her very first fan meet in Singapore. 

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support and who made my very first fan meet such a special and memorable experience,” the singer said in her Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tasha Low 刘怡伶 (@tashaalow)

“I’m so thankful that I was able to celebrate my 10th year anniversary with all of you special ones!” she added. 

Fans expressed their joy and excitement by commenting on Low’s post. 

The event is also an advance celebration of her birthday on October 11. 

With a successful gathering, Tasha Low is now ready for more. 

“Okay so… who’s ready for the next one?” she said. 

