Popular Asian Mukbangers on YouTube: How do they eat so much? Here’s the secret to how they actually do it…

Mukbang (eating broadcast) is an eating show where the host eats insanely large amounts of food while live-streaming it to their audience. These are also known as ASMR Mukbang.

According to Qustodio, ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) mukbang taps into the trend of streamers recording noises and sounds that make us “feel” something as we watch – think slurps, loud chewing, crunching, and all those sounds that come hand-in-hand with enjoying a good meal.

ASMR mukbangers on YouTube

Eat with Boki

With over 8 million YouTube subscribers, Moon Bok-hee of Eat with Boki is wildly popular. Boki normally eats a variety of food, from Korean homemade meals to Western cuisine.

Hamzy

Boasting 10 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, Hamzy is one of the OGs of mukbang and is known for her excellent cooking skills. Her videos are simple, where she wears home clothes and does not talk to the camera.

She cooks authentic Korean meals and sometimes orders takeaway. Hamzy has a black poodle named Jjajang who appears in all of her videos. She also has a vlog called Wandering Hamzy.

Zach Choi

This American-South Korean YouTuber has 14 million subscribers to his channel. It is reported that he has done plastic surgery, with two eye jobs and a nose job. Choi was involved in a drama with fellow YouTubers Stephanie Soo and Nicholas Perry, who is better known as Nikocado Avocado.

His favourite food is Hot Cheetos and his favourite drink is Sprite. Choi dislikes pickles, and he has shown this in a video where he tried eating them. Choi’s videos are known to be very aesthetically pleasing.

Fume

This mukbanger has more than 5 million subscribers. At the start of her videos, she has a short vlog on food. Fume has a white Pomeranian named Mozzi which is always featured in her videos. Fume cooks most of her food on the channel, and she does a variety of different cooking.

Mellawnie

Mellawnie has a little more than a million subscribers on her channel. She does not show her full face in the videos. The food that she eats is mainly very simple dishes such as cheese balls with spicy carbonara ramen or desserts.

Goodzzi

With close to 300 thousand YouTube subscribers, Goodzzi may not be as popular as other YouTubers, but she is still an interesting mukbanger to watch. Sometimes she prepares her own meals. Her brother makes a special appearance sometimes as well. Goodzzi has ordered takeaway before to feature in her videos.

Nareum

Nareum has more than 2 million subscribers on her channel. Her bubbly personality and fast eating skills made her popular. Sometimes her mother or twin sister will be guests on her channel. They join Nareum to finish the food. Her twin sister owns a cookie shop in Busan, and sometimes they feature the cookies on the channel.

Ami Ami

Ami Ami has more than a million subscribers on her channel. She could finish large amounts of food in a short period of time. Ami Ami also stream live sometimes on YouTube. She eats all kinds of food, from Western to Korean.

Muckbang Fraud Exposed!

Muckbangers however, have been exposed to spitting out the food they seemingly consume while also editing those parts out in the videos, so that they don’t have to eat all those unhealthy large meals all in one go, for real.

This also translates to unnecessary wastage for the sake of earning YouTube ad revenues and external company sponsorships from the views they gain by fooling gullible audiences.

Moreover, eating this way would eventually lead to serious health complications, which would be best if we avoid doing the same, at all costs.

