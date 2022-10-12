Lifestyle Entertainment Popular Asian Mukbangers on YouTube: How do they eat so much? Here's...

Popular Asian Mukbangers on YouTube: How do they eat so much? Here’s the secret to how they actually do it…

Photo: TY screengrab/ASMRKabayanLab061911

Mukbang (eating broadcast) is an eating show where the host eats insanely large amounts of food while live-streaming it to their audience. But where does all that food go?

By Lydia Koh
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Mukbang (eating broadcast) is an eating show where the host eats insanely large amounts of food while live-streaming it to their audience. These are also known as ASMR Mukbang.

According to Qustodio, ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) mukbang taps into the trend of streamers recording noises and sounds that make us “feel” something as we watch – think slurps, loud chewing, crunching, and all those sounds that come hand-in-hand with enjoying a good meal.

ASMR mukbangers on YouTube

Eat with Boki

With over 8 million YouTube subscribers, Moon Bok-hee of Eat with Boki is wildly popular. Boki normally eats a variety of food, from Korean homemade meals to Western cuisine.

Hamzy

Boasting 10 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, Hamzy is one of the OGs of mukbang and is known for her excellent cooking skills. Her videos are simple, where she wears home clothes and does not talk to the camera.

She cooks authentic Korean meals and sometimes orders takeaway. Hamzy has a black poodle named Jjajang who appears in all of her videos. She also has a vlog called Wandering Hamzy.

Zach Choi

This American-South Korean YouTuber has 14 million subscribers to his channel. It is reported that he has done plastic surgery, with two eye jobs and a nose job. Choi was involved in a drama with fellow YouTubers Stephanie Soo and Nicholas Perry, who is better known as Nikocado Avocado.

His favourite food is Hot Cheetos and his favourite drink is Sprite. Choi dislikes pickles, and he has shown this in a video where he tried eating them. Choi’s videos are known to be very aesthetically pleasing.

Fume

This mukbanger has more than 5 million subscribers. At the start of her videos, she has a short vlog on food. Fume has a white Pomeranian named Mozzi which is always featured in her videos. Fume cooks most of her food on the channel, and she does a variety of different cooking.

Mellawnie

Mellawnie has a little more than a million subscribers on her channel. She does not show her full face in the videos. The food that she eats is mainly very simple dishes such as cheese balls with spicy carbonara ramen or desserts.

Goodzzi

With close to 300 thousand YouTube subscribers, Goodzzi may not be as popular as other YouTubers, but she is still an interesting mukbanger to watch. Sometimes she prepares her own meals. Her brother makes a special appearance sometimes as well. Goodzzi has ordered takeaway before to feature in her videos.

Nareum

Nareum has more than 2 million subscribers on her channel. Her bubbly personality and fast eating skills made her popular. Sometimes her mother or twin sister will be guests on her channel. They join Nareum to finish the food. Her twin sister owns a cookie shop in Busan, and sometimes they feature the cookies on the channel.

Ami Ami

Ami Ami has more than a million subscribers on her channel. She could finish large amounts of food in a short period of time. Ami Ami also stream live sometimes on YouTube. She eats all kinds of food, from Western to Korean.

Muckbang Fraud Exposed!

Muckbangers however, have been exposed to spitting out the food they seemingly consume while also editing those parts out in the videos, so that they don’t have to eat all those unhealthy large meals all in one go, for real.

This also translates to unnecessary wastage for the sake of earning YouTube ad revenues and external company sponsorships from the views they gain by fooling gullible audiences.

Moreover, eating this way would eventually lead to serious health complications, which would be best if we avoid doing the same, at all costs.

Read More News:

Parent shares hilarious struggles of getting passport photo with his baby. Watch

The post Here are some YouTube Asian mukbangers appeared first on The Independent World News.

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Ex-GIC economist Lam Keong Yeoh disagrees with Lawrence Wong, says ‘the most important gap Gov’t needs to fill in is money to help the...

Mr Lam Keong Yeoh, a former chief economist for the sovereign wealth fund GIC, voiced his disagreement with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's statement that the most important and hardest social gap to narrow is defined in terms of...
Read more
Celebrity

Kanye West’s Twitter & Instagram accounts blocked due to offensive material

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been blocked due to antisemitic posts. The singer who has legally changed his name to Ye has violated...
Read more
Sportsry

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal despite criticisms

After scoring his 700th goal, Cristiano Ronaldo is still being questioned by the British press about his age. Either he is making history or...
Read more
Featured News

HDB resident says ‘cutting down a rainforest tree for a bicycle lane in Ang Mo Kio is just plain ridiculous’

An HDB resident posted side-by-side photos of a street at Ang Mo Kio from 2018 and today, with a large tree noticeably absent in...
Read more
Celebrity

Singaporean celebrities gathered for their training class to hone their expertise & skills in the limelight industry

Well-known celebrities from the talent management agency in Singapore, The Celebrity Agency, gathered together for their training class to continuously hone their expertise and...
Read more
Home News

Ex-GIC economist Lam Keong Yeoh disagrees with Lawrence Wong, says ‘the most important gap Gov’t needs to fill in is money to help the...

Mr Lam Keong Yeoh, a former chief economist for the sovereign wealth fund GIC, voiced his disagreement with Deputy...
Read more
Celebrity

Kanye West’s Twitter & Instagram accounts blocked due to offensive material

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been blocked due to antisemitic posts. The singer who has legally changed his...
Read more
Sportsry

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal despite criticisms

After scoring his 700th goal, Cristiano Ronaldo is still being questioned by the British press about his age. Either...
Read more
Featured News

HDB resident says ‘cutting down a rainforest tree for a bicycle lane in Ang Mo Kio is just plain ridiculous’

An HDB resident posted side-by-side photos of a street at Ang Mo Kio from 2018 and today, with a...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore