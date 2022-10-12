MP Sun Xueling fires back at trolls: ‘I pay for my Hokkien Mee and I wait to collect my Hokkien Mee like everyone else’

- Advertisement -

In a recent social media post, MP Sun Xueling pointed out that she not only pays for her orders of Hokkien Mee but also waits for them, in contrast to trolls who say otherwise.

Netizens were quick to defend Ms Sun (PAP-Punggol West SMC), telling her to ignore her detractors.

Ms Sun, who is also the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Social and Family Development, wrote in an Oct 10 (Monday) Facebook post that she pays “for my Hokkien Mee and I wait to collect my Hokkien Mee like everyone else.”

Moreover, she “also ate the leftovers for breakfast this morning”.

“Perhaps my love for it has attracted trolls and all sorts of people who spread falsehoods. When I reply to their comment online that I pay for my Hokkien mee and that their comment that I get a free meal is factually incorrect, they quickly delete the thread.”

She also wrote about having waited for her order, which took so much time that she shopped for other items before going back to collect it.

However, a woman who had been in the same crowd said Ms Sun was receiving her order quicker than other customers just because she’s an MP, something Ms Sun said is factually incorrect.

“And I know that because the stall owner scolded me (quite loudly, which was heard by quite a few tables around the store) when I went to collect my mee. I think she scolds most patrons 😂”.

She ended her post with a message for those who “want to spread falsehoods and cause disharmony”.

“I suggest you use your time to see how you can spread joy and do something constructive. The world will be a better place if we use our energies productively and positively,” Ms Sun wrote.

Netizens commenting on her post left messages of encouragement, and Ms Sun even got a thumbs-up from Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

One man who Ms Sun had talked with while waiting for her orders also chimed in.

Others vouched for her character.

One advised her, however, to “eat less hokkien mee ya,” because “unhealthy.”

Marathoner Ashley Liew wrote that his “wife and I are inspired by your book readings to read even more to our baby, even though he’s only 5-months.”

Another agreed with Ms Sun that “the hokkien mee auntie is known for scolding everyone when overwhelmed with orders.”

Residents of Punggol West also spoke up for her.

One commenter even favourably compared the MP to politicians in the Philippines.

