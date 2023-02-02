Sun Xueling joins ‘fight-do’ with residents ‘to lose some CNY carbs and sugars’

SINGAPORE — Since the Lunar New Year is a time of feasting, Ms Sun Xueling, Member of Parliament for Punggol West SMC and Minister of State for Home Affairs, Social, and Family Development, wants to make it up with exercise.

“After all the CNY goodies, I joined my residents to lose some of those carbs and sugars! First time joining ‘fight do’ and it was most interesting. Learned a lot from the residents and the trainer. It was good healthy fun!” she wrote in a Facebook and Instagram post on Wednesday (Feb 1), adding a video of herself and some others in a fitness routine.

“Fight do” seemed somewhat similar to kickboxing which I used to do in my twenties when I was based overseas and had wanted to learn a little about self-defence since I was running around less developed countries a lot. We all have our new year wishes and I hope we all try to stay healthy and hearty in 2023!” the MP added.

Her post has been liked by many, including Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Minister of National Development Desmond Lee, and even shared by others.

Her fellow PAP MP Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC), who, as the Deputy President of the Singapore Table Tennis Association, is into sports and fitness, praised Ms Sun’s fitness efforts.

Ms Gan Siow Huang, a former brigadier general of the Singapore Armed Forces and MP for Marymount SMC, also praised Ms Sun’s efforts.

In the comments, a netizen provided a helpful explanation as to what a “Fight-Do” is.

“Fight Do, a mix of Kickboxing and Muay Thai moves. Definitely a plus if like more intensity. Mdm Sun you are good. Thanks for sharing.”

On Instagram, netizens praised her as well.

And when one asked if she could join in, Ms Sun helpfully showed how.

