Home News Featured News Netizen asks 'how to stop a family tragedy' after dad transfers almost...

Netizen asks ‘how to stop a family tragedy’ after dad transfers almost 300K to scammers for over a year

Photo: Unsplash/regularguy.eth (for illustration purposes only)

"He (dad) has been transferring close to 300k to scammers for more than a year now, believing that it is an investment scheme and he will be able to get 450k in total as returns." — Netizen

By Anna Maria Romero
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A desperate netizen sought advice online in order to stop a “family tragedy” because their father has lost a significant amount of money to scammers.

“Our family has fallen apart due to his greed, and him not waking up to his senses,” they added in a post on the anonymous SGWhispers page on Sunday (Oct 9).

“My dad is beyond help… He has been transferring close to 300k to scammers for more than a year now, believing that it is an investment scheme and he will be able to get 450k in total as returns.”

The poster wrote that their father not only borrowed funds from friends, relatives, and loan sharks but has gone to the extent of stealing money from his wife.

The father also allegedly keeps “begging us countless times” to send him $1000, “saying its the last 1k before he can receive his returns.”

He seems to be in denial about being scammed, and his family has lost their trust in him. 

However, despite going to the police for advice, they were told that “nothing can be done if the victim doesn’t believe it is a scam and make a police report”.

The netizen’s mother is now intending to file for divorce, which will take time.

Furthermore, the netizen wrote that “something could happen to us since he is still staying with us, but there is nothing we can do,” and asked netizens for advice that would help them in their situation. 

Commenters who have been in the same boat say that, unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done against the will of the person being scammed if they don’t want any help.

One woman who had the same experience with her father advised the netizen to cut ties.

“Cut ties with your dad. He is an addicted f* up gambler. My home is totally destroyed by that man living under the same roof as me, my future dream home was gone. Go and live your dream, don’t end up as me.”

Another woman, whose mum had been caught up in a love scam, agreed.

“Once the transfers stop, the money and “investors” will be gone. Only then he will wake up,” said another.

Others tried to offer some practical advice.

/TISG

CPF Board standardises SMSes to help protect members from scammers

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Featured News

MP Sun Xueling fires back at trolls: ‘I pay for my Hokkien Mee and I wait to collect my Hokkien Mee like everyone else’

In a recent social media post, MP Sun Xueling pointed out that she not only pays for her orders of Hokkien Mee but also waits for them, in contrast to trolls who say otherwise. Netizens were quick to defend Ms...
Read more
Celebrity

Tasha Low’s first ‘fan-meet’ event in Singapore was a success!

Tasha Low, a 29-year-old Singaporean singer and actress, expressed her gratitude to all the people who attended and supported her very first fan meet...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen asks ‘how to stop a family tragedy’ after dad transfers almost 300K to scammers for over a year

A desperate netizen sought advice online in order to stop a “family tragedy” because their father has lost a significant amount of money to...
Read more
Domestic Helpers

Maid asks for help in handling depression but doesn’t want her employer to know because her siblings depend on her financial support to study...

A woman asked for help in an online forum for domestic helpers, saying she thinks she has “strong depression.” She feels like she “really want(s)...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Oct 12

MOM: Maids in Singapore must get 1 mandatory rest day per month from Jan 1 2023; employers are also responsible for their health &...
Read more
Featured News

MP Sun Xueling fires back at trolls: ‘I pay for my Hokkien Mee and I wait to collect my Hokkien Mee like everyone else’

In a recent social media post, MP Sun Xueling pointed out that she not only pays for her orders...
Read more
Celebrity

Tasha Low’s first ‘fan-meet’ event in Singapore was a success!

Tasha Low, a 29-year-old Singaporean singer and actress, expressed her gratitude to all the people who attended and supported...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen asks ‘how to stop a family tragedy’ after dad transfers almost 300K to scammers for over a year

A desperate netizen sought advice online in order to stop a “family tragedy” because their father has lost a...
Read more
Domestic Helpers

Maid asks for help in handling depression but doesn’t want her employer to know because her siblings depend on her financial support to study...

A woman asked for help in an online forum for domestic helpers, saying she thinks she has “strong depression.” She...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore