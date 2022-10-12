Netizen asks ‘how to stop a family tragedy’ after dad transfers almost 300K to scammers for over a year

- Advertisement -

A desperate netizen sought advice online in order to stop a “family tragedy” because their father has lost a significant amount of money to scammers.

“Our family has fallen apart due to his greed, and him not waking up to his senses,” they added in a post on the anonymous SGWhispers page on Sunday (Oct 9).

“My dad is beyond help… He has been transferring close to 300k to scammers for more than a year now, believing that it is an investment scheme and he will be able to get 450k in total as returns.”

The poster wrote that their father not only borrowed funds from friends, relatives, and loan sharks but has gone to the extent of stealing money from his wife.

The father also allegedly keeps “begging us countless times” to send him $1000, “saying its the last 1k before he can receive his returns.”

He seems to be in denial about being scammed, and his family has lost their trust in him.

However, despite going to the police for advice, they were told that “nothing can be done if the victim doesn’t believe it is a scam and make a police report”.

The netizen’s mother is now intending to file for divorce, which will take time.

Furthermore, the netizen wrote that “something could happen to us since he is still staying with us, but there is nothing we can do,” and asked netizens for advice that would help them in their situation.

Commenters who have been in the same boat say that, unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done against the will of the person being scammed if they don’t want any help.

One woman who had the same experience with her father advised the netizen to cut ties.

“Cut ties with your dad. He is an addicted f* up gambler. My home is totally destroyed by that man living under the same roof as me, my future dream home was gone. Go and live your dream, don’t end up as me.”

Another woman, whose mum had been caught up in a love scam, agreed.

“Once the transfers stop, the money and “investors” will be gone. Only then he will wake up,” said another.

Others tried to offer some practical advice.

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg