;
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans seeking cheaper medical care in JB among reasons why Singapore health sector faces growth constraints

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: A new analysis by CGS International reveals Singapore’s private healthcare providers are experiencing limited organic growth opportunities, primarily due to market maturity and strong competition from public healthcare institutions.

The report identifies several key factors affecting the sector’s performance. Local patients are increasingly choosing longer wait times for non-urgent procedures and health screenings at public institutions or seeking more affordable options in Malaysia. Additionally, rising healthcare costs have led to a decline in foreign patient numbers.

Despite these challenges, Singapore maintains its competitive edge in specialized medical services. The country’s capability to deliver complex procedures, particularly proton beam therapy (PBT), and various sub-specialty treatments continues to attract affluent regional patients seeking premium healthcare services.

Looking ahead, CGSI forecasts continued pressure on the healthcare sector, with limited prospects for industry consolidation in the immediate future.

In its company-specific analysis, CGSI names QNM as the sector’s leading pick, citing positive earnings recovery signals in the first half of 2024 and strategic expansion through a dental clinic acquisition in Singapore.

Conversely, RFMD faces ongoing challenges with its China operations, showing minimal improvement in loss reduction during the first half of 2024 and struggling with weak revenue performance.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

CPF interest rates slashed to 4% for early 2025 as economic woes bite

December 12, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

NTU scientists achieve breakthrough in high-speed data processing with room-temperature polaritons

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore named among the top ten most attractive city destinations in the world

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

CPF interest rates slashed to 4% for early 2025 as economic woes bite

December 12, 2024 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

“Buyer’s remorse?” – Middle-aged single man regrets purchasing resale HDB flat for S$1.1M

December 12, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

NTU scientists achieve breakthrough in high-speed data processing with room-temperature polaritons

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans seeking cheaper medical care in JB among reasons why Singapore health sector faces growth constraints

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.