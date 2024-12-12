SINGAPORE: A new analysis by CGS International reveals Singapore’s private healthcare providers are experiencing limited organic growth opportunities, primarily due to market maturity and strong competition from public healthcare institutions.

The report identifies several key factors affecting the sector’s performance. Local patients are increasingly choosing longer wait times for non-urgent procedures and health screenings at public institutions or seeking more affordable options in Malaysia. Additionally, rising healthcare costs have led to a decline in foreign patient numbers.

Despite these challenges, Singapore maintains its competitive edge in specialized medical services. The country’s capability to deliver complex procedures, particularly proton beam therapy (PBT), and various sub-specialty treatments continues to attract affluent regional patients seeking premium healthcare services.

Looking ahead, CGSI forecasts continued pressure on the healthcare sector, with limited prospects for industry consolidation in the immediate future.

In its company-specific analysis, CGSI names QNM as the sector’s leading pick, citing positive earnings recovery signals in the first half of 2024 and strategic expansion through a dental clinic acquisition in Singapore.

Conversely, RFMD faces ongoing challenges with its China operations, showing minimal improvement in loss reduction during the first half of 2024 and struggling with weak revenue performance.