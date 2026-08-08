‘I’ve had enough after 10 years’: Maid says employer keeps pushing her to renew contract

SINGAPORE: A migrant domestic worker has turned to social media for help after claiming her employer is pressuring her to stay in Singapore even though she wants to return home for good.

In a post on the MDW in Singapore Facebook group, the helper said she has worked in Singapore for nearly 10 years and no longer wishes to renew her work permit, which expires in January next year.

According to the helper, her employer’s proposed compromise was for her to go home for just two weeks before flying back to Singapore.

“I’m already tired of working here,” she wrote. “My employer insists on just going on vacation for only 2 weeks and coming back. Can I not come? I’m exhausted and stressed already. Please give me some advice on how to get out of here.”

“You’ve lasted 10 years; now it’s time to put yourself first”

In the comments, many people told the maid that the decision was ultimately hers to make.

They pointed out that her employer could not force her to renew her work permit if she no longer wanted to stay and encouraged her to have one more honest conversation about how exhausted she felt after working overseas for 10 years.

One said, “Just explain to your employer that you’ve worked away from home for 10 years. You want to take a longer break (maybe 6 months at least) and are not keen to renew for now.”

“Try to end it nicely because maybe after 6 months you might want to come back. Some employers will make things difficult for you just because you don’t want to renew, but go with the flow because you’ve done your part well already. Just do what you need to do and don’t let your employer find more fault with you.”

Another wrote, “If you don’t want to sign any renewal, your employer cannot force you. Just inform your agency you want to go home when your WP expires.”

A third added, “You’ve lasted 10 years; now it’s time to put yourself first—no one can decide except your own self as long as you don’t have a loan to your boss. You’re free to go back home; no one can force you?”

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) states that either the helper or employer may terminate the contract at any time, provided they comply with its terms.

This includes giving the required notice indicated in the contract or making a payment in lieu of notice.

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