KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Tzuyang, the Mukbang YouTuber, has declared her comeback after a three-month hiatus. On Oct 4, she uploaded a video titled “It’s Been a While” on her channel, updating fans on her situation.

Tzuyang began by expressing her gratitude to her supporters. “It’s been a long time since my last stream, and I first want to say thank you,” she mentioned while reading supportive comments during her hiatus, which helped her regain strength.

Reflecting on her break, she admitted that she initially thought she couldn’t continue her career. The encouragement from her fans and people around her helped her persevere.

Worries were not as serious

She also shared that she spent time reflecting on her past and choices, acknowledging many regrets and difficult moments. While she experienced many emotions, including crying, she eventually realized that perhaps some of her worries weren’t as serious as they felt.

Tzuyang discussed the future of her channel, saying that while not everyone likes her, the encouragement from her fans motivated her to return.

She shared her plans to do live Mukbangs and upload previously filmed content, including a video celebrating her 10 million subscribers. She also plans to film overseas due to the challenges of shooting in Korea.

Now healthy

In response to concerns about her health, she reassured fans that, although she had lost weight, she had regained it and is now healthy.

Lastly, Tzuyang referenced her previous public disclosure about being subjected to four years of abuse and extortion by her former agency CEO and ex-boyfriend, Mr. A.

A fan left a comment on her YouTube video saying, “Tzuyang 😭😭 We missed you. Hope you’re doing well!”

Another fan wrote, “TZUUYAAAANG…you’re back again…thank goodness…let’s forget about yesterday’s incident, be happy again with mukbang…really happy to see tzuyang back! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

One more fan said, “fighting tzuyang we love you so mugh! so happi to see u again that i am crying omg thank you for bring us joy w your mukbangs:).”