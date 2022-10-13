Morning Digest, Oct 13

- Advertisement -

Popular Asian Mukbangers on YouTube: How do they eat so much? Here’s the secret to how they actually do it…

Mukbang (eating broadcast) is an eating show where the host eats insanely large amounts of food while live-streaming it to their audience. These are also known as ASMR Mukbang.

According to Qustodio, ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) mukbang taps into the trend of streamers recording noises and sounds that make us “feel” something as we watch – think slurps, loud chewing, crunching, and all those sounds that come hand-in-hand with enjoying a good meal.

Read more here…

Maid asks for help in handling depression but doesn’t want her employer to know because her siblings depend on her financial support to study at the university

A woman asked for help in an online forum for domestic helpers, saying she thinks she has “strong depression.” She feels like she “really want(s) to give up on everything,” she wrote on the FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum) Facebook page on Oct 7. Read more here…

Ex-GIC economist Lam Keong Yeoh disagrees with Lawrence Wong, says ‘the most important gap Gov’t needs to fill in is money to help the poor meet basic needs’

Mr Lam Keong Yeoh, a former chief economist for the sovereign wealth fund GIC, voiced his disagreement with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s statement that the most important and hardest social gap to narrow is defined in terms of respect and status, and not income or wealth. In a much-shared Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 11), Mr Lam wrote that he doesn’t doubt that DPM Wong “sincerely intends to help the poor” and “really hopes his new measures will actually significantly do so.” Read more here…

HDB resident says ‘cutting down a rainforest tree for a bicycle lane in Ang Mo Kio is just plain ridiculous’

An HDB resident posted side-by-side photos of a street at Ang Mo Kio from 2018 and today, with a large tree noticeably absent in the current photo. Mr Cheah Kim Huat wrote on the Ecolink@Causeway Facebook page on Tuesday morning (Oct 11) that it was due to a bicycle lane that the tree was removed. Read more here…

OPINION | Little love lost between Lee Kuan Yew and Chris Patten, says Patten & George Yeo’s books Lee Kuan Yew and Chris Patten rarely saw eye-to-eye, as detailed in two books released this year by Patten and former Singapore minister George Yeo. Patten’s book, “The Hong Kong Diaries”, discusses his tenure as the last British governor of Hong Kong from July 19, 1992 to June 30, 1997, while Yeo’s book, “Musings”, touches on various aspects of his life including his Chinese ancestors, his childhood, his time as Singapore Foreign Minister, Minister for Trade and Industry, Minister for Information and the Arts as well as his memories of the late Lee Kuan Yew, the founding prime minister of independent Singapore. Read more here…

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg