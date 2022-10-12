Home News Domestic Helpers Maid asks for help in handling depression but doesn't want her employer...

Maid asks for help in handling depression but doesn’t want her employer to know because her siblings depend on her financial support to study at the university

Photo: Unsplash/Anthony Tran (for illustration purposes only).

“I check google and seem to be that i really have depression. I feel exactly the same as what google say. Help me, please, she wrote, asking for advice for recovery from anyone who has “been through depression before.”

By Anna Maria Romero
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A woman asked for help in an online forum for domestic helpers, saying she thinks she has “strong depression.”

She feels like she “really want(s) to give up on everything,” she wrote on the FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum) Facebook page on Oct 7.

The woman wrote that since her parents passed away in 2017, she has been the one supporting her brother and sister “from different country.”

Both of her siblings go to school. 

“Hello All Cinderellas, I just want to ask something how you all handle depression as a helper?” she asked.

She also wrote that she is in Singapore working as a helper, and included a screenshot wherein she had done an online search for the signs of depression.

“I check google and seem to be that i really have depression. I feel exactly the same as what google say. Help me, please, she wrote, asking for advice for recovery from anyone who has “been through depression before.”

She added that she does not want her employer to know because her brother and sister are depending on her for financial support.

“The last thing they have is only me, i still need to support them but i just fell i really want to give up on everything,” she added. 

Many commenters gave her spiritual advice, encouraging her to pray, meditate, go to church and think positively.

Another said her mother would have been so proud of her.

Some told her that talking to her friends to let her feelings out would be helpful.

One urged her to get medical help.

Others gave her even more practical advice.

There are a number of counselling hotlines for anyone suffering from mental health issues such as depression.

/TISG

In Parliament: He Ting Ru says ‘it’s important that our plans to address mental health illnesses are firmly anchored within the primary health care system’

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Opinion

OPINION | Little love lost between Lee Kuan Yew and Chris Patten, says Patten & George Yeo’s books

Lee Kuan Yew and Chris Patten rarely saw eye-to-eye, as detailed in two books released this year by Patten and former Singapore minister George Yeo. Patten’s book, “The Hong Kong Diaries”, discusses his tenure as the last British governor of...
Read more
Featured News

MP Sun Xueling fires back at trolls: ‘I pay for my Hokkien Mee and I wait to collect my Hokkien Mee like everyone else’

In a recent social media post, MP Sun Xueling pointed out that she not only pays for her orders of Hokkien Mee but also...
Read more
Celebrity

Tasha Low’s first ‘fan-meet’ event in Singapore was a success!

Tasha Low, a 29-year-old Singaporean singer and actress, expressed her gratitude to all the people who attended and supported her very first fan meet...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen asks ‘how to stop a family tragedy’ after dad transfers almost 300K to scammers for over a year

A desperate netizen sought advice online in order to stop a “family tragedy” because their father has lost a significant amount of money to...
Read more
Domestic Helpers

Maid asks for help in handling depression but doesn’t want her employer to know because her siblings depend on her financial support to study...

A woman asked for help in an online forum for domestic helpers, saying she thinks she has “strong depression.” She feels like she “really want(s)...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | Little love lost between Lee Kuan Yew and Chris Patten, says Patten & George Yeo’s books

Lee Kuan Yew and Chris Patten rarely saw eye-to-eye, as detailed in two books released this year by Patten...
Read more
Featured News

MP Sun Xueling fires back at trolls: ‘I pay for my Hokkien Mee and I wait to collect my Hokkien Mee like everyone else’

In a recent social media post, MP Sun Xueling pointed out that she not only pays for her orders...
Read more
Celebrity

Tasha Low’s first ‘fan-meet’ event in Singapore was a success!

Tasha Low, a 29-year-old Singaporean singer and actress, expressed her gratitude to all the people who attended and supported...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen asks ‘how to stop a family tragedy’ after dad transfers almost 300K to scammers for over a year

A desperate netizen sought advice online in order to stop a “family tragedy” because their father has lost a...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore