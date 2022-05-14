Stories you might’ve missed, May 14

- Advertisement -

Man says he rather work as security officer earning $2K than apply admin jobs at 200 places and attend 20 interviews

Comparing two jobs offering a similar salary, a netizen opined that he would much rather work as a security officer than perform an administrative role in an office.

In a Facebook post to popular page Voice Your Grievances, a netizen known by the name of Keyloid Ng wrote: “Office admin jobs are the most useless jobs in sg”.

Read more here.

‘More foreign workers required’ — Singapore Business Federation on SG’s manpower shortage

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) issued a policy paper on Thursday (May 12) recommending steps to support the needs of the services sector, including reclassifying different businesses within the sector. This would allow them to have more foreign workers in order to fight the manpower shortage. The steps would enable businesses to have the workers they need in the light of reopened borders and the resumption of tourism, social, and business activities. “There is an urgent need to recalibrate manpower supply in the Services industries to enable companies to operate at optimal capacity, so as to deliver the level of service that Singaporeans and visitors expect,” SBF said in the policy paper. Read more here.

Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man, to open Singapore office

Another person from the world’s ultra-wealthy set is starting an office in Singapore. This time, it’s Hong Kong business magnate Li Ka-Shing, whose 2022 net worth is said to be US$36.2 billion (SGD50.5 billion).

Li was listed as the 30th richest person in the world in 2019, and last year took pole position as the richest person in Hong Kong. He operates the largest health and beauty retailer in Europe and Asia and is the leading port investor in the world.

Read more here.

Despite CNA apologising for mismatching countries & flags for SEA Games medal tally table, netizens have a field day

Netizens on Reddit had a field day in the comments section, despite CNA apologising for broadcasting a SEA Games medal tally table that mismatched nine out of 11 countries’ names and flags.

Out of the 11 countries, only Myanmar and Timor-Leste were matched correctly. The erroneous table was shown for less than half a minute and then corrected for subsequent updates.

Read more here.

TikTok sued after 10-year-old girl dies in blackout challenge — Netizen says, “Clear case of parenting mistake with blame being pushed to TikTok!”

A family in the US is suing TikTok after their 10-year-old girl choked to death while allegedly participating in one of the challenges that went viral on the social media platform. Nylah Anderson died after spending five days in an intensive care unit. Her family found her in her bedroom, unconscious, in December 2021 and rushed her to the hospital.

The girl had reportedly participated in the “blackout challenge” where individuals choke themselves until they pass out, and then regain consciousness while still on camera. Several other people, some of whom were also children, have reportedly died doing this challenge.

Read more here.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg