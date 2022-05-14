Netizen says taxi drivers ‘show too much attitude’ and ‘just want to hire drunkards with long distance on Friday night!’

- Advertisement -

A frustrated netizen took to social media to complain about picky taxi drivers who ask for the passenger’s destination before accepting the ride. “Hiring taxi on Friday night can be officially announced as only for long trips,” wrote Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Autumn Flower on Saturday (May 14).

The netizen shared that at least 50 hired taxis passed by on Friday night while waiting in Tiong Bahru. “Nevermind, I understand it’s not my day. Have to wait.” After waiting half an hour, one available taxi finally arrived. The driver asked the passenger for the destination, which was Serangoon. “He didn’t even give respond me properly and just closed the window and flew away,” wrote Autumn Flower. “What kind of attitude do some taxi drivers have?”

The netizen continued that during weekdays, he would just stand in the walkway, and taxi drivers would stop and ask if he wanted a taxi or not.

“When busy, shows too much attitude!” “It’s not shift change time. They just want to hire the drunkards with long distance on Friday night!”

Members from the online community noted this behaviour is quite common, although not acceptable.

“Hope this will remind everybody of the days where private hire cars did not exist back then and appreciate what we have now,” wrote Facebook user Anth Hco.

“Last time, taxi really have to wait super long before getting one, and when they finally arrived, our destination was not the desired place the taxi drivers wanted and have to wait again.”

Meanwhile, netizen Nur Nur highlighted that taxi drivers are not allowed to ask for the passenger’s destination unless they are changing shifts.

“Even change shift cannot go in taxi stand. These are stated rules of LTA (Land Transport Authority). Next time you come across this, pls lodge a complaint to LTA coz this taxi driver didn’t play by the rules.”

It is an offence for taxi drivers to refuse to pick up and ferry passengers without valid reasons. It carries a composition sum of S$300, six demerit points, as well as a possible two-week suspension of the vocational licence, said LTA in a media reply in 2019.

“This rule is spelt out clearly to every taxi driver at the point of receiving their taxi licences,” said LTA. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg