Home News Featured News TikTok sued after 10-year-old girl dies in blackout challenge — Netizen says,...

TikTok sued after 10-year-old girl dies in blackout challenge — Netizen says, “Clear case of parenting mistake with blame being pushed to TikTok!”

Photo: TikTok screengrab/drippydarion

“Social media is like poison to young children. Tik Tok is a cancer to our society with all these stupid viral challenges.” — Netizens

By Anna Maria Romero
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A family in the US is suing TikTok after their 10-year-old girl choked to death while allegedly participating in one of the challenges that went viral on the social media platform. Nylah Anderson died after spending five days in an intensive care unit. Her family found her in her bedroom, unconscious, in December 2021 and rushed her to the hospital.

The girl had reportedly participated in the “blackout challenge” where individuals choke themselves until they pass out, and then regain consciousness while still on camera. Several other people, some of whom were also children, have reportedly died doing this challenge.

@drippydarion

#greenscreen These kids could’ve had a great life but now their gone forever RIP to all of them😂🥺benadryl #blackout #rip

♬ dont talk x who got you cryin like that – MASN

Nylah’s mother, Tawainna, has accused TikTok, along with ByteDance, its parent company, of negligence. 

Ms Anderson says that the platform has a “defective design” that “thrust” the challenge in front of a young girl. 

She wrote in her complaint, “Algorithm determined that the deadly blackout challenge was well-tailored and likely to be of interest to 10-year-old Nylah Anderson and she died as a result.”

“It is time that these dangerous challenges come to an end so that other families don’t experience the heartbreak that we live every day,” she added.

The family’s lawsuit also says that “social media superpowers like the TikTok defendants have seized the opportunity presented by the digital wild west to manipulate and control the behavior of vulnerable children to maximize attention dedicated to their social media platforms and thus maximize revenues and profits, all while shirking any safety responsibilities whatsoever.”

Responses to the lawsuit on The Straits Times Facebook page have been mixed, with some commenters warning against the dangers of social media.

One netizen blamed “the lack of common sense.”

However, some said that the girl’s parents were at fault. 

 

/TISG

Another TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ challenge, youth walks away with gantry barrier

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Business & Economy

35% Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) On Transfer of Residential Property Into All Living Trusts – What Does This Mean for Us?

The Ministry of Finance announced that an additional buyer’s stamp duty of 35% will now apply to any transfer of residential property into all living trusts, with effect from 9 May 2022. With the Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty (ABSD) now...
Read more
Featured News

TikTok sued after 10-year-old girl dies in blackout challenge — Netizen says, “Clear case of parenting mistake with blame being pushed to TikTok!”

A family in the US is suing TikTok after their 10-year-old girl choked to death while allegedly participating in one of the challenges that...
Read more
Featured News

Despite CNA apologising for mismatching countries & flags for SEA Games medal tally table, netizens have a field day

Netizens on Reddit had a field day in the comments section, despite CNA apologising for broadcasting a SEA Games medal tally table that mismatched...
Read more
Featured News

Man says he rather work as security officer earning $2K than apply admin jobs at 200 places and attend 20 interviews

Comparing two jobs offering a similar salary, a netizen opined that he would much rather work as a security officer than perform an administrative...
Read more
Featured News

‘More foreign workers required’ — Singapore Business Federation on SG’s manpower shortage

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) issued a policy paper on Thursday (May 12) recommending steps to support the needs of the services sector, including...
Read more
Business & Economy

35% Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) On Transfer of Residential Property Into All Living Trusts – What Does This Mean for Us?

The Ministry of Finance announced that an additional buyer’s stamp duty of 35% will now apply to any transfer...
Read more
Featured News

TikTok sued after 10-year-old girl dies in blackout challenge — Netizen says, “Clear case of parenting mistake with blame being pushed to TikTok!”

A family in the US is suing TikTok after their 10-year-old girl choked to death while allegedly participating in...
Read more
Featured News

Despite CNA apologising for mismatching countries & flags for SEA Games medal tally table, netizens have a field day

Netizens on Reddit had a field day in the comments section, despite CNA apologising for broadcasting a SEA Games...
Read more
Featured News

Man says he rather work as security officer earning $2K than apply admin jobs at 200 places and attend 20 interviews

Comparing two jobs offering a similar salary, a netizen opined that he would much rather work as a security...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore