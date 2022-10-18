Man says he rather work as security officer earning $2K than apply admin jobs at 200 places and attend 20 interviews

- Advertisement -

Comparing two jobs offering a similar salary, a netizen opined that he would much rather work as a security officer than perform an administrative role in an office.

In a Facebook post to popular page Voice Your Grievances, a netizen known by the name of Keyloid Ng wrote: “Office admin jobs are the most useless jobs in sg”.

He explained that the salary was only about S$2,000, but there were many people applying for the job. Should the company post one job vacancy on a website, there would be easily a hundred to five hundred people applying, he wrote.

“I need to apply 100 to 200 admin jobs and go for 10 to 20 interviews before i may get lucky and get 1 job offer”, Ng said.

He added that even if he did land the administrative job, it would most likely be a stressful one.

Contrastingly, Ng said that working as a security officer would also earn him about S$2,000 a month. “I apply and go interview, on the spot they hire me. I don’t need to apply 100 to 200 security jobs and go for 10 to 20 interviews to get 1 security job offer”, he added.

Ng also noted that although a job as a security officer would mean 12-hour shifts, it is “mostly easy job”. He added that if he was unlucky to get a stressful security job, he could easily leave and find another security officer position elsewhere.

