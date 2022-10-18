Man says he rather work as security officer earning $2K than apply admin jobs at 200 places and attend 20 interviews

Home News Man says he rather work as security officer earning $2K than apply...

AFP / ROSLAN RAHMAN

"I work as security officer also can earn 2k plus a month. I apply and go interview, on the spot they hire me. I don't need to apply 100 to 200 security jobs and go for 10 to 20 interviews to get 1 security job offer. Although security jobs is work 12 hours a day, but its mostly easy job." — Man

Comparing two jobs offering a similar salary, a netizen opined that he would much rather work as a security officer than perform an administrative role in an office.

In a Facebook post to popular page Voice Your Grievances, a netizen known by the name of Keyloid Ng wrote: “Office admin jobs are the most useless jobs in sg”.

He explained that the salary was only about S$2,000, but there were many people applying for the job. Should the company post one job vacancy on a website, there would be easily a hundred to five hundred people applying, he wrote.

“I need to apply 100 to 200 admin jobs and go for 10 to 20 interviews before i may get lucky and get 1 job offer”, Ng said.

He added that even if he did land the administrative job, it would most likely be a stressful one.

Contrastingly, Ng said that working as a security officer would also earn him about S$2,000 a month. “I apply and go interview, on the spot they hire me. I don’t need to apply 100 to 200 security jobs and go for 10 to 20 interviews to get 1 security job offer”, he added.

Ng also noted that although a job as a security officer would mean 12-hour shifts, it is “mostly easy job”. He added that if he was unlucky to get a stressful security job, he could easily leave and find another security officer position elsewhere.

Earlier this week, a man not able to find a job for almost two years took to social media asking netizens for advice, especially after a girl who wanted to date him left after she found out he was unemployed.

In a post to popular confessions page SGWhispers on Tuesday (May 10), the man wrote that he had been searching for a supply chain or procurement job for almost two years. He added that he applied in various industries such as construction, engineering, manufacturing, non-governmental organizations (NGO) and even education, but was of no avail.

Man jobless almost 2 years says he doesn’t get selected after job interviews, even friends & girl cut ties with him, asks advice, “How can I find jobs?”

