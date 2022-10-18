Home News 'Economical bee hoon no more econ(omical)' — Netizen says as prices shoot...

‘Economical bee hoon no more econ(omical)’ — Netizen says as prices shoot up

Photo: FB/Voice Your Grievances/Bob Sim

Tracking the prices of “Economical” Bee Hoon (fried noodles), one netizen pointed out the price jump, adding that he would starve to death soon if prices kept increasing.

By Obbana Rajah
In a post to popular Facebook group Voice Your Grievances, a netizen who goes by the name of Bob Sim writes: “Economical beehoon no longer econ”.

He shared a photo of a plate of bee hoon and noted the following price increases:

Beehoon 80 cents before, now $1.20
Vegetables were 30 cents before, now 70 cents
Egg 50 cents before, now 60 cents
Spring roll 80 cents before, now $1
“This plate used to be $2.40, now $3.50”, he added.
“I gonna starve to death soon if this goes on”, Mr Sim wrote.

Netizens agreed with him and shared prices of the food at the coffeeshops they patronise:

Ever since Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Feb 18 in his maiden Budget speech that the goods and services tax (GST) rate will rise from 7 to 9 per cent, netizens have been pointing out price increases in coffeeshops and food centres, more than ever before.

The GST hike will be in two stages – one percentage point on Jan 1, 2023, and another on Jan 1, 2024. The $6 billion Assurance Package announced in 2020 to cushion the impact of the GST hike will also receive a $640 million boost, bringing the total to $6.6 billion. Despite this, worried hawkers and stallholders have already started to raise prices even before the GST hike.

In one photo shared with the Complaint Singapore group on Facebook, a coffee shop announced that there would be a flat 10-cent price increase for all the drinks it serves and that the price hike was effective Feb 3. This is nearly a year before the first part of the GST hike is due to take effect.

Netizen Andrew Yap who shared that photo wrote: “Just saw this notice at a coffee shop. Not sure the increase will apply to hawker centres also. Can someone enlighten me. Thanks”.

Leader of the Opposition and Workers’ Party (WP) Pritam Singh wrote in a Facebook post on March 3 about how prices have already begun to increase despite the GST hike being scheduled for next year.

In his post, he shared a photo of a food stall announcement that read: “Dear Customers due to inflation, from 4 Feb 22, we will increase all items by $0.50”. The announcement read that a takeaway container would also cost 30 cents more. Mr Singh observed:

Rising prices are “already happening. And the low-income, middle-income and retiree households will be hit the hardest. Inflation and rising prices will eventually ease, but no one should hold their breath that prices will fall when inflation eases.”  /TISG

Another coffee shop announces price increase

