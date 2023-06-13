Red Dot United ramps-up house visits in Jurong GRC to connect and understand residents’ concerns

SINGAPORE — Red Dot United have stepped up a gear with their house visits in Jurong GRC. The party, which contested the previous Singapore General Election constituency, was at Block 273 Toh Guan Road as they sought to connect with the ground and understand the residents’ concerns.

One particular resident stood out during Red Dot United’s visit to the area. The resident, who had stayed in the block for 12 years, alleged that he had not witnessed his elected member of parliament visiting anyone in the block of flats. While it may not be certain if the resident is exaggerating, the party said, “It’s disheartening to hear such sentiments from fellow citizens who have been longing for their elected representatives to engage with them and address their needs.”

The issue of the rising cost of living and the recent GST hike from 7% to 8% is a regular topic that many opposition politicians will come across during their conversations with residents on walkabouts or house visits. This is precisely what Red Dot United’s team, led by their CEC members Fazli Talip and Liyana Dhamirah, encountered when they met Aunty Betty, who has been living alone since her husband passed away over a year ago.

“With her children settled in their own homes, Aunty Betty found solace in our visit and shared her concerns about the rising cost of living. She highlighted the increase in electricity and water bills, and how the recent GST rate hike to 8% has further pushed up the prices of essential goods,” shared Red Dot United on their Facebook.

“When she questioned food vendors about the price hikes, she was told that the government’s GST increment had impacted their operations, leading to higher costs for food, utilities, and even manpower. Aunty Betty’s words struck a chord – everything seems to be getting more expensive while salaries remain stagnant,” added Red Dot United.

Aunty Betty also expressed her frustration with the policy of tray return after diners are done with their meals at food centres as she wonders about the hygiene of the tables, questioning who is responsible for maintaining their cleanliness.

“It troubled her that she rarely saw cleaners attending to the tables, yet citizens faced penalties for not returning their trays,” explained Red Dot United.

