George Goh says Singaporeans deserve the right to vote for their president

SINGAPORE: Mr George Goh Ching Wah sounded an optimistic note on Tuesday (June 13) when he collected his eligibility forms for this year’s Presidential Election, scheduled to be held by Sept 13.

The businessman, philanthropist, and diplomat told the press, ”Today, we are in a very difficult situation in Singapore… high cost of living. People want change… Come with me, we will win.”

The 63-year-old Mr Goh said he believes “Singaporeans deserve the right to vote for their president… and that’s why I’m coming forward,” adding that three of the past five President Elections had been walkovers.

“Singaporeans will have the opportunity to participate as voters in the upcoming PE, which will be open to qualified and approved candidates from any ethnic group. It is important that Singaporeans have the opportunity to vote and choose their next president,” reads a June 13 article in The Diplomat.

Mr Goh, on his part, acknowledged his humble beginnings, saying that he “didn’t have anything” when he started out in life, “but this land has given me a lot.”

“It’s time for me to serve the nation. I want to give my people a choice,” he added.

The decision to mount his presidential bid goes way back seven years to 2016, when he began to put together a team to advise him on his eligibility to run.

To qualify as a presidential candidate, individuals from the private sector must have held a top corporate executive position for a minimum of three years.

Additionally, the company’s average annual shareholders’ equity during its tenure must exceed S$500 million and maintain a net profit. The company cannot face liquidation or bankruptcy within three years after the candidate departs from their executive role.

Again, Mr Goh expressed confidence in meeting the criteria, saying, “In due course, I will submit the number of companies I founded, incorporated and am a shareholder of.”

On Facebook, where Mr Goh has been active for some time now, he posted the full press statement explaining his decision to run for President.

“With my experience as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and diplomat, I believe I can carry out the key roles of the President well,” he said.

