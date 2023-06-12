Is George Goh Ching Wah emerging as a potential presidential contender?

SINGAPORE: Prominent entrepreneur, philanthropist, and diplomat George Goh Ching Wah, who is perhaps most well known for bringing renowned Australian home appliance brand Harvey Norman to Singapore, has been making waves in Singapore’s political landscape with some of his recent activities on social media hinting that he may enter the race as a contender against Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

While Mr Goh has not made any public declarations regarding his presidential ambitions, his active engagement on social media platforms has caught the attention of political observers. Since May of last year, Mr Goh has been regularly updating his Facebook page, and he also launched a personal website in October, further fueling speculation about his intentions.

According to TODAY, Mr Goh has sought the assistance of seasoned media professional Bertha Henson to handle his media and publicity affairs. However, when asked directly about his plans for the presidency, Mr Goh’s spokesperson responded with a concise “no updates.”

At 63 years of age, Mr Goh currently holds the position of chairman at Ossia International, a prominent local listed company. His entrepreneurial journey began in the sports shoe manufacturing industry, eventually leading him to establish Harvey Norman Ossia and introduce the renowned home appliance brand to Singapore.

In 2017, Mr Goh was appointed as the country’s non-resident ambassador to Morocco. At the time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted his executive positions at Internet Technology Group Limited and Pertama Holdings Limited, where he served as the executive chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

Mr Goh has also founded and led numerous listed and private companies throughout his illustrious career.

To qualify as a presidential candidate, individuals from the private sector must have held a top corporate executive position for a minimum of three years.

Additionally, the average annual shareholders’ equity of the company during its tenure must exceed 500 million yuan, and the company must maintain a net profit. The company cannot face liquidation or bankruptcy within three years after the candidate’s departure from their executive role.

Goh’s personal website showcases his extensive contributions to philanthropy, corporate leadership, diplomacy, and education. Notably, in 2015, Goh and his wife established the charitable organization, Border Mission, which focuses on helping the underprivileged in local communities, the Himalayas, and developing countries.

Political observers have taken note of Goh’s recent activities, with some speculating on his potential as a presidential candidate. His well-crafted website and notable accomplishments, including his ambassadorial role in Morocco, demonstrate his multifaceted talents and a strong commitment to education and charitable endeavours.

