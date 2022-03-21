Home News Stories you might've missed, Mar 21

Stories you might've missed, Mar 21

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are some stories you might've missed

By Obbana Rajah
‘Arrogant foreign guy’ hits car ‘very hard for no reason’, altercation at Fajar Shopping Centre

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

A member of the public who was driving to Fajar Shopping Centre was shocked by a “crazy and arrogant foreign guy” who suddenly hit his car for no reason.

The netizen posted their experience on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Saturday (Mar 19), noting the incident happened the day before.

He was in the vehicle with his mother and stopped by a pedestrian crossing at the shopping centre to let a woman and her two children pass.

Read more here

Australian girl called Indians smelly for not wearing “diodarent” after Physical Education

australian-girl-called-indians-smelly-for-not-wearing-“diodarent”-after-physical-education
On 19 March 2022, Instagram Page Singapuraa.Viral shared a TikTok video by @eetswalayne. The 14-second video was captioned “racist” and drew the ire of many users.

The Racist Video

The video itself is pretty simple. After all, do you expect much sophistication from racists? In the first frame of the video, the girl is seen making some funny faces and stating that she smelt some “bad smells” in the room without disclosing the source of the smell.

Read more here

Aiko’s caregivers seek justice for abused cat with maggot-infested neck that was allegedly abandoned

aiko’s-caregivers-seek-justice-for-abused-cat-with-maggot-infested-neck-that-was-allegedly-abandoned
Aiko was first spotted in a drain in Blk 251 Bangkit Road on sometime in October 2021 by a member of the public, who took the photo above. The photo shows a plastic bad tied around Aiko’s neck and a very tight collar.

On 19 January 2022, a member of the SGCatSpotting group spotted Aiko. This time, she appeared much skinnier and her neck injury seemed to have worsened. The member who spotted Aiko contacted SPCA that same day. The member was then informed by SPCA that SPCA will assist once the cat is secure.

Read more here

Ong Ye Kung: Omicron wave in SG has peaked, but hospitals still under stress

Photo: FB screengrab/Ong Ye Kung

In an update to the Covid-19 situation in Singapore, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the Omicron wave has reached its peak.

Daily case counts are showing that “the Omicron wave has clearly peaked,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday (Mar 19). He added that the week-on-week Covid case ratio is now at nearly 0.7, while it had been over 0.9 a few days ago.

Read more here

Woman queues 2 hours for COVID-19 swab test, only to realise at her turn queue was for roast chicken

Photo: Taken from Weibo.com

A woman told Lychee News that she went out to get tested for Covid-19 on Mar 11 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in her area in Hangzhou, China.

She spotted a long queue near a hospital and assumed it was for Covid-19 testing. However, after standing in line for two hours, she ended up in front of a roast chicken stall.

Read more here

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

