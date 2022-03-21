Home News Australian girl called Indians smelly for not wearing “diodarent” after Physical Education

Australian girl called Indians smelly for not wearing “diodarent” after Physical Education

By Wake Up Singapore
On 19 March 2022, Instagram Page Singapuraa.Viral shared a TikTok video by @eetswalayne. The 14-second video was captioned “racist” and drew the ire of many users.

The Racist Video

The video itself is pretty simple. After all, do you expect much sophistication from racists? In the first frame of the video, the girl is seen making some funny faces and stating that she smelt some “bad smells” in the room without disclosing the source of the smell.

After a few seconds of making different faces, she explained that the bad smells she was referring to was “smelly indians” who “don’t know what diodarent is after doing pe”.

The girl, who did not know how to spell deodorant, promptly limited her comments section after being called out for racism. When confronted with the accusation, she doubled down by saying “no really, they (Indians) just have a different smell”.

It appears that the girl who posted the video is not a local but a student from, and in, Australia.

Reactions

On Singapura Viral, many were amused by her inability to spell.

Others pointed out that the bad smell was actually her negative vibes.

