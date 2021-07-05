‘Drunk nuisance’ at Rangoon Road harasses passengers in car

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man was caught on camera harassing a family while inside their vehicle parked along Rangoon Road. He slammed the hood and allegedly tried smashing their side windows and breaking into the car.

One Xin Yi Tan took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Sunday (Jul 4) to share the incident which happened earlier that morning.

“This drunk nuisance harassed another car before my family got targeted,” wrote the netizen.

The concerned individual attached a video of the incident, which showed a man in a grey shirt with his face mask pulled down below his chin. He looked like he was on his phone.

- Advertisement -

The person recording the scene was inside the vehicle while the man made a fist and slammed it on the hood.

He began making hand gestures in what appeared to be scolding those inside the vehicle before slamming the hood once more.

- Advertisement -

A few seconds later, he was seen flagging down a passing vehicle.

He then slammed his fist on the vehicle’s windshield while it passed.

- Advertisement -

“What’s more scary was when he tried to smash through our side windows and break into our car by yanking our door handle many times,” wrote Xin Yi Tan, noting they were too traumatised to capture the incident on camera.

According to the post, the police eventually arrived at the scene but “never said how they would charge him.”

Based on the post’s comments, others experienced similar incidents of being approached by a drunk individual.

Xin Yi Tan also explained that the video was muted as they were in the process of making a police report and mentioning their personal details to the authorities when it happened./TISG

Read related: Drunk man lost his job and gets separated from his family for months after attacking ICA officers

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg