Home News Featured News 'Drunk nuisance' at Rangoon Road harasses passengers in car

‘Drunk nuisance’ at Rangoon Road harasses passengers in car

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man was caught on camera harassing a family while inside their vehicle parked along Rangoon Road. He slammed the hood and allegedly tried smashing their side windows and breaking into the car.

One Xin Yi Tan took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Sunday (Jul 4) to share the incident which happened earlier that morning.

“This drunk nuisance harassed another car before my family got targeted,” wrote the netizen.

The concerned individual attached a video of the incident, which showed a man in a grey shirt with his face mask pulled down below his chin. He looked like he was on his phone.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

The person recording the scene was inside the vehicle while the man made a fist and slammed it on the hood.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

He began making hand gestures in what appeared to be those inside the vehicle before slamming the hood once more.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

A few seconds later, he was seen flagging down a passing vehicle.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

He then slammed his fist on the vehicle’s windshield while it passed.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

“What’s more scary was when he tried to smash through our side windows and break into our car by yanking our door handle many times,” wrote Xin Yi Tan, noting they were too traumatised to capture the incident on camera.

According to the post, the police eventually arrived at the scene but “never said how they would charge him.”

Based on the post’s comments, others experienced similar incidents of being approached by a drunk individual.

Xin Yi Tan also explained that the video was muted as they were in the process of making a police report and mentioning their personal details to the authorities when it happened./TISG

Read related: Drunk man lost his job and gets separated from his family for months after attacking ICA officers

Drunk man lost his job and gets separated from his family for months after attacking ICA officers

Follow on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

MRT-goers beware, Beow Tan is now out on bail!

Singapore — Beow Tan, the woman filmed harassing other commuters on the MRT and making racial remarks, was on Friday (Jul 2) released from remand and is out on bail. Before releasing her, District Judge Lorraine Ho warned her against committing fresh...
View Post
Featured News

Man hurls death threats and homophobic slurs at LGBT community, says ‘I’ll f**king send my guys to riot at Pink Dot and make it...

Singapore — A man on TikTok openly threatened members of the LGBTQ+ community in an expletive-filled video. In a video of an Instagram live broadcast, two men were seen talking. The man in the top half of the screen did not say...
View Post
Featured News

Sons of former S’pore president face off in court over shareholdings

Singapore — Two sons of former Singapore president Ong Teng Cheong are settling a dispute in court over shareholdings in their family business Ong&Ong Holdings. Ong Tze Guan, 55, sued his younger brother Ong Tze Boon, 53 as well as six other...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent