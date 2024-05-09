SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Leon Perera will be speaking at a closed-door event on May 20. Mr Perera will be part of a fireside chat organized by digital magazine Jom.

The event was first announced on May 3 and is exclusive to Jom’s supporters and patrons. The magazine announced on May 7, however, that registration has been closed as the event is at maximum capacity.

The event with Mr Perera is part of the magazine’s “Jom cakap: let’s talk,” series, and the invitation to supporters and patrons reads: “Join us in conversation with Leon Perera as we discuss the state of Singapore politics, the next General Elections and more.”

In the past few months, Mr Perera has begun to re-establish his presence on social media as well. The last time the public heard from the former Aljunied GRC MP was in late September when he took to Facebook to say that his account had been hacked and that his old posts were being deleted.

After nearly half a year, he started posting on social media again, having been part of the launch for We are not the Enemy: The Practice of Advocacy in Singapore, an e-book by Cherian George, Ng Kok Hoe, and Thirunalan Sasitharan.

“The most important role in any democracy is that of the citizen. It was inspiring to see such active citizenship today, of all ages,” he wrote on Mar 17.

On Mar 27, he attended the annual dinner of the Harvard Club, where Dr Ang Swee Chai was an awardee. He called Dr Ang “a true Singapore hero” and noted that “It’s wonderful that she is now able to return to the land where she grew up.”

In April, he posted that he had attended a talk by academics Walid Abdullah and Ng Kok Hoe on Singapore’s political and civil society landscape and on May 1, about an event on workers’ safety at Hong Lim Park.

Mr Perera served as a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament from 2015 to 2020 and had been part of the WP slate at Aljunied GRC that won in the 2020 GE. He resigned from the party last July after a personal indiscretion became public. /TISG

