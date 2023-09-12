Leon Perera reveals his Facebook page was hacked after old posts started vanishing

SINGAPORE: Former parliamentarian Leon Perera has revealed that his Facebook page has been hacked after a large number of his past Facebook posts began disappearing recently.

In a post published on Monday (11 Sept), the administrators who run Mr Perera’s public page said: “Just a quick note from Leon, in case some are wondering about this, to say that this page has been hacked and while I have some access, the hackers seem to be deleting the old posts on this page one by one and thus far over two years of posts have been deleted.”

Large swathes of content dating back to 2021 have vanished from Mr Perera’s Facebook wall. The latest post that is available is a picture from June 2021. It remains unclear whether the content that has been deleted is recoverable.

Mr Perera added that he is working with Facebook’s parent company, Meta, to resolve the issue.

A former member of the opposition Workers’ Party (WP), Mr Perera was the Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Serangoon division of Aljunied GRC between 2020 and 2023. Directly prior to being elected to Parliament, the ex-civil servant served as a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament between 2015 and 2020.

