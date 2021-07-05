Home News Featured News Desperate Malaysians put up white flags in protest

Desperate Malaysians put up white flags in protest

Malaysians have their own version of Hungry Go Where. Driven by desperation and lack of food, Malaysians put up white flag to show their frustration.

Twitter screengrab: @NewsBFM

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsAsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

The hashtag #benderaputih, which means white flag, started trending in Malaysia early last week, as part of a people’s campaign to bring attention to the fact that many Malaysians are going hungry and are in need of help, as many sink into deeper economic hardship due to the pandemic.

They are also a sign of the widespread dissatisfaction with how the administration of Prime Muhyiddin Yassin has handled the crisis.

From the beginning of June, Malaysia has been under complete lockdown, and the government says it will remain this way until the daily number of Covid infections are under 4,000.

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Muhyiddin has just announced a 150 billion ringgit (S$48.5 billion) stimulus package specifically aimed at lower and middle income families, and the households on the lowest economic rung will be getting 1,300 ringgit (S$421).

However, despite the urgent need for financial help, the first part of the package will not be given out until next month. 

The rise in suicides in Malaysia may be a further sign of the desperation people feel, with police reporting that in the first half of 2021, 468 had committed suicide. This number is significantly higher than 2019, when 609 people took their own lives, and in 2020, when 631 committed suicide.

- Advertisement -

One worker involved in the white flag campaign as saying that some pregnant have only been eating one meal daily.

The Prime Minister and his administration have also come under since Members of Parliament who are part of the ruling alliance have had more access than opposition figures to funds that would help residents, and the perception has been that those in the government are more interested in staying in power than in helping people who are in need.

SCMP quotes Kelvin Yii of Pakatan Harapan as saying that “people are actually already suffering and dying,” and so the aid to come next month will give minimal help.

- Advertisement -

He warned of a “sense of hopelessness” experienced those in poorer households.

“They say they don’t know what to do next as they are not allowed to work,” the MP said.

In a to the editor of Free Malaysia Today, one Malaysian wrote that the White Flag Campaign should be seen as “an indictment of the government of the day for its failure to provide assistance and support to the most vulnerable members of our community.”

“We must remember that it is our political leaders’ preoccupation with wresting power from one another, failure to plan ahead and to manage the , lack of empathy, and culture of impunity that got us to where we are now,” they added.

/TISG

Read also: More than a year after Covid-19, Malaysian soup kitchens, companies still feeding the poor who need help

More than a year after Covid-19, Malaysian soup kitchens, companies still feeding the poor who need help

Follow us on

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Man hurls death threats and homophobic slurs at LGBT community, says ‘I’ll f**king send my guys to riot at Pink Dot and make it...

Singapore — A man on TikTok openly threatened members of the LGBTQ+ community in an expletive-filled video. In a video of an Instagram live broadcast, two men were seen talking. The man in the top half of the screen did not say...
View Post
Featured News

Sons of former S’pore president face off in court over shareholdings

Singapore — Two sons of former Singapore president Ong Teng Cheong are settling a dispute in court over shareholdings in their family business Ong&Ong Holdings. , 55, sued his younger brother Ong Tze Boon, 53 as well as six other...
View Post
COVID 19

Dr Tan Cheng Bock says hear out doctors with non-mainstream views instead of coming across as “dismissive or arrogant”

Singapore — PSP Chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock called for a platform to be convened for medical professionals to raise their concerns or ‘non-mainstream views’. In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 30), the founder of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) shared...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent