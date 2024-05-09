;
In a startling revelation, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. disclosed a peculiar medical diagnosis during a 2012 deposition, where he recounted an incident from 2010 when doctors suspected a brain tumor.

Kennedy, renowned as the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, sought medical attention due to memory loss and mental fogginess. However, before undergoing a scheduled medical procedure, a doctor from NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital contacted Kennedy with unexpected news – the dark spot detected on his brain scan was not a tumor but a dead parasite.

Scan a worm

Kennedy recalled the doctor’s explanation during the deposition, stating that the spot on the scan was attributed to a worm that had infiltrated his brain, consumed a portion of it, and subsequently perished. This revelation sheds light on the remarkable medical journey of a prominent political figure, offering insights into the complexities of health diagnostics and treatment.

Beyond his medical ordeal, Kennedy’s political aspirations as an independent presidential candidate add another layer of intrigue to the story. His potential impact on the November ballot and the question of which major party candidate – President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump – he might draw votes from remain topics of speculation.

As unbelievable as it is, some X users suggest it is a story from the timeline of The Onion or it is from a Futurama episode where the worms made him smarter!

Cover Photo: Wikipedia

