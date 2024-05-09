SINGAPORE: The prices of cooked hawker food increased by more than 6% last year, the highest increase since 2008, according to the latest data by the Singapore Department of Statistics.

The data shows that people spent an average of 6.1% more on dining at hawker centres, coffee shops or food courts last year than the year before. By comparison, the average gain over the decade from 2012 to 2022 is 2.2%.

Experts and industry insiders have posited that the reasons food prices are becoming more and more expensive may be international instability affecting supply chains, climate change and manpower shortages.

The statistics department found that among rice, noodles and drinks, noodles saw the highest price increase, with an average increase of 7.6%.

Last year, a bowl of fish bee hoon sold for an average of $5.35, making it the most expensive noodle dish, 7.6% more expensive than the year before. The average price of a bowl of fishball noodles is about $4.10, which is nearly 10% more expensive than the year before, the highest increase.

In terms of rice, the most expensive item was barbecued pork rice, which was 8.3% more expensive than the previous year. The average price of chicken rice and two vegetables and one meat increased by about 7%.

Vendors told the press that in the past year, the prices of fish, shrimp, plastic boxes and almost all materials have increased. A three kilogram pack of noodles has increased from $2.70 to $4.50, and the price of a barrel of oil has doubled from $20 to $40.

In terms of beverages, canned beverages have the highest prices and the highest starting prices, with an increase of 7.5%, while freshly brewed Milo, hot tea and coffee are 6.3% to 7% more expensive.

The report also found that the price of cooked food in food courts and coffee shops is generally higher than that in hawker centres.

The results of the report come a day after food guru and Makansutra founder KF Seetoh sounded an alarm once again on the exorbitant costs hawkers are forced to grapple with.

He called for a rethink of systems like social enterprise hawker centres as the government administration renews next week and appealed for more understanding from patrons about the burdens on hawkers instead of complaining about escalating hawker food prices.

