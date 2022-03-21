Home News Featured News 'Arrogant foreign guy' hits car 'very hard for no reason', altercation at...

‘Arrogant foreign guy’ hits car ‘very hard for no reason’, altercation at Fajar Shopping Centre

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

"After that, I continue to move on, but suddenly this 'crazy' and 'arrogant' foreign guy hit the left side of my car very hard for no reason," the man wrote, noting his mom also got scared by the loud noise.

By Hana O
A member of the public who was driving to Fajar Shopping Centre was shocked by a “crazy and arrogant foreign guy” who suddenly hit his car for no reason.

The netizen posted their experience on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Saturday (Mar 19), noting the incident happened the day before.

He was in the vehicle with his mother and stopped by a pedestrian crossing at the shopping centre to let a woman and her two children pass.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

“After that, I continue to move on, but suddenly this ‘crazy’ and ‘arrogant’ foreign guy hit the left side of my car very hard for no reason,” the man wrote, noting his mom also got scared by the loud noise.

He stopped his car and placed his window down to ask the foreigner why he hit the car.

“I said my car got camera and let’s call the police, he go away very fast into Fajar Shopping Centre,” said the netizen.

After parking the vehicle, the man tried searching for the foreigner and spotted him a few moments later.

“Don’t go; why you hit my car,” the man asked.

“Shut up,” the foreigner responded. He then took out his phone and said he would call the police.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Even though the man recording the scene kept asking why the man hit his car, the latter didn’t answer his question.

“I just want to vent out my unhappiness on this matter. And is first time I use my handphone to take video,” said the netizen.

“I just want to prove that there is no people at the left or ride side at the zebra crossing after I let the lady and her children pass,” he said, adding that the “foreign guy appeared suddenly and purposely hit my car.” /TISG

https://www.facebook.com/groups/complaintsingapore/posts/1385680045212219/

Cyclist harasses motorists at Serangoon roundabout, smacks vehicles while hurling vulgarities

