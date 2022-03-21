International COVID 19 Ong Ye Kung: Omicron wave in SG has peaked, but hospitals still...

Ong Ye Kung: Omicron wave in SG has peaked, but hospitals still under stress 

Photo: FB screengrab/Ong Ye Kung

Singapore broke the one million mark recently, with a total of 1,007,158 cases reported since the pandemic began, with 1,194 deaths in all.

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

In an update to the Covid-19 situation in Singapore, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the Omicron wave has reached its peak.

Daily case counts are showing that “the Omicron wave has clearly peaked,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday (Mar 19). He added that the week-on-week Covid case ratio is now at nearly 0.7, while it had been over 0.9 a few days ago.

Furthermore, Mr Ong wrote that the number of people hospitalised because of COVID-19 “is falling gradually, with a lag compared to the fall in daily cases.”

He cautioned, however, that “hospitals are still very busy and under stress” because of the large number of Emergency Department admissions of cases unrelated to Covid-19.

- Advertisement 1-

These patients are individuals with chronic diseases that have gotten worse in the past two years while hospitals and clinics have been busy battling the pandemic. 

And the Health Minister underlined the distinction that “Many of these patients are admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, and not because of COVID-19.”

To make his point even clearer, he wrote that out of every one hundred patients admitted to hospitals’ emergency departments, nearly all (90 to 95 per cent) are because of acute medical emergencies or worsening chronic medical conditions.

From among these admissions, Mr Ong added that around 20 per cent had an incidental Covid-19 diagnosis, and five per cent were admitted for Covid-specific treatments.

“At MOH, we call this the Business-As-Usual (BAU) debt, which has to be repaid. And the debt repayment is coming at us ferociously. We hope this situation will ease in the coming couple of weeks.

Week-on-week changes in daily cases, and ED hospital admissions, are two numbers that we are watching closely, as we plan our next set of easing measures,” he added, attaching two salient graphs that would illustrate this further.

- Advertisement 2-

Photo: FB screengrab/ongyekung

In its latest update on Mar 20, the Ministry of Health said that there are 7,859 new Covid-19 cases, as well as 4 deaths. 

Singapore broke the one million mark recently, with a total of 1,007,158 cases reported since the pandemic began, with 1,194 deaths in all.

However, 427,897 cases were reported just in the past four weeks, 99.7 per cent of whom had no or only mild symptoms.

Singapore has one of the highest vaccine rates in the world, with 92 per cent of the country’s total population having completed the full regimen of vaccine doses. Seventy-one per cent of the total population have also received a booster shot. /TISG

Ong Ye Kung: Almost half are S’poreans, mostly seniors, vaccination status lapsed for not taking booster shots

- Advertisement 3-

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Jamus Lim: Notion that rich elderly would abuse free bus, train rides ‘just plain silly’

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Mar 20), Professor Jamus Lim explained further his recent proposal in Parliament to provide free public transportation for the elderly and for people with disabilities. He wrote that the objection some might have...
Read more
Celebrity

Happily ever after? The world is rooting for Barbie Hsu & new husband (but old flame) DJ Koo

The fairy tale for Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu continues, and fans all over the world are rooting for her happily ever after. The...
Read more
International

Woman queues 2 hours for COVID-19 swab test, only to realise at her turn queue was for roast chicken

A woman told Lychee News that she went out to get tested for Covid-19 on Mar 11 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in...
Read more
COVID 19

Ong Ye Kung: Omicron wave in SG has peaked, but hospitals still under stress 

In an update to the Covid-19 situation in Singapore, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the Omicron wave has reached its peak. Daily case...
Read more
Home News

Aiko’s caregivers seek justice for abused cat with maggot-infested neck that was allegedly abandoned

This article contains some graphic photos and descriptions of animal abuse. Reader discretion is advised. “Dr say my neck was rotten, n it had maggots...
Read more
Home News

Jamus Lim: Notion that rich elderly would abuse free bus, train rides ‘just plain silly’

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Mar 20), Professor Jamus Lim explained further his recent proposal in Parliament to...
Read more
Celebrity

Happily ever after? The world is rooting for Barbie Hsu & new husband (but old flame) DJ Koo

The fairy tale for Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu continues, and fans all over the world are rooting...
Read more
International

Woman queues 2 hours for COVID-19 swab test, only to realise at her turn queue was for roast chicken

A woman told Lychee News that she went out to get tested for Covid-19 on Mar 11 amid a...
Read more
COVID 19

Ong Ye Kung: Omicron wave in SG has peaked, but hospitals still under stress 

In an update to the Covid-19 situation in Singapore, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the Omicron wave...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore