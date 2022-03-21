aiko’s-caregivers-seek-justice-for-abused-cat-with-maggot-infested-neck-that-was-allegedly-abandoned

- Advertisement -

This article contains some graphic photos and descriptions of animal abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

“Dr say my neck was rotten, n it had maggots in it…….. i was not gg to survive if i was brought a day late as the maggots may end up killing me alive……. am just trying to survive in this world…. am not sure why hooman tried to hurt me n kill me previously…….. ” – Aiko

Rescuing Aiko

Aiko was first spotted in a drain in Blk 251 Bangkit Road on sometime in October 2021 by a member of the public, who took the photo above. The photo shows a plastic bad tied around Aiko’s neck and a very tight collar.

On 19 January 2022, a member of the SGCatSpotting group spotted Aiko. This time, she appeared much skinnier and her neck injury seemed to have worsened. The member who spotted Aiko contacted SPCA that same day. The member was then informed by SPCA that SPCA will assist once the cat is secure.

She then brought some food for Aiko to eat while plans were made to secure her. In this graphic video, you can see how bad the wounds on Aiko’s neck have become as she eats.

Securing Aiko proved to be an uphill task as Aiko was petrified of humans and in distress. She fled whenever humans came near. Therefore, the help of a professional cat trapper had to be enlisted to secure Aiko.

Just after midnight on 21 January 2022, Aiko was finally secured. When she was secure, the rescuers noticed an extremely foul smell emanating from her wound that could be smelt, even from a distance. The odour also lingered in the trapper’s vehicle after he transported Aiko.

At the Vet

When Aiko was brought to James Tan veterinary clinic for treatment, the clinic staff also noticed the same foul smell.

During surgery, it was found that her neck wound was infested with maggots.

The veterinarian also mentioned that If Aiko was brought to them a few days later, she would not have made it.

There was a cut on the side of her neck and the veterinarian suspects that the wound was from either a rope or a cable tie.

During her stay at the clinic, she also suffered a lung infection with excess fluid accumulated in her lungs due to the adverse effect from the prescribed antibiotics.

She had breathing difficulties and had to be placed in an oxygen cage.

Fortunately, the second type of antibiotics prescribed to Aiko did not cause an allergic reaction, and she subsequently recovered.

A total of 3 surgeries were performed on Aiko’s neck before she was discharged.

Donations to Defray Medical Bills

Aiko was hospitalized for a total of 48 days at James Tan Veterinary Clinic. The total bill amounted to just over 5000 SGD. To date, her caregivers have raised about SGD 3500, which leaves a balance of approximately SGD 1600 outstanding (inclusive of the trapping costs).

Cecilia, Aiko’s caregiver, is appealing for funds to help defray the costs incurred. If you can, please donate via PayNow.

If you have donated, please do let me know your name and amount so that we may record it in our donor’s list. Any amount matters regardless whether it is $2. $5 etc. It would mean a lot to us to help defray Aiko’s vet bills. With this, we would like to thank you in advance for any kind donations for Aiko, and we would appreciate if you are able to share this around to seek the information needed by AVS.

Justice for Aiko

During Aiko’s surgery, the Vet noticed that Aiko was microchipped. Upon tracing, the following information was obtained.

The information below was provided by the AVS officers: Aiko was a ‘rescue cat’ imported from overseas and was microchipped to one Mdm X

Mdm X allegedly owned a animal business

Aiko’s microchip details was updated when she was transferred to her second owner

Her first owner stays in the east, while the location of her second owner’s home is unknown. However, Aiko was found in the west.

There was no record of any lost cat report was filed under AVS/NPARKS/SPCA

Aiko’s first owner claimed that she did not know Aiko was missing and had serious injuries

It was also claimed that Aiko was first sighted in October 2021 with a plastic bag tied around her neck.

Aiko’s second owner claimed that Aiko was a missing cat but no search posters were put up nor any search efforts were made AVS is unable to proceed with further investigation due to lack of eyewitnesses and evidence

Aiko’s caregivers find it hard to believe that Aiko’s second owner, who claimed that Aiko was missing, did not lodge any report about her being missing or even put up posters to search for her.

They also wonder if Aiko was imported as part of the first owner’s alleged “animal business” as Aiko’s ownership was transferred not long after she was imported.

Her caregivers are appealing for information, evidence, and witnesses. If you have any information pertaining to sightings, her previous owners, her condition, please contact this Instagram page – @aikonekomiko.

We end with a plea from her caregivers:

We are stuck with no justice served for Aiko. She has been through so much from being imported, rehomed, allegedly abandoned, allegedly abused and severely injured. It would have been a very traumatic period for Aiko to go through. Aiko did not in any way deserve what she went through. From this point onwards, Aiko only deserves the love she deserves.

