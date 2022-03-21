Woman queues 2 hours for COVID-19 swab test, only to realise at her turn queue was for roast chicken

International Woman queues 2 hours for COVID-19 swab test, only to realise at...



Photo: Taken from Weibo.com

Communication 101: Confirm with someone in charge ahead of time if the queue is for what is expected.

By Hana O
A woman told Lychee News that she went out to get tested for Covid-19 on Mar 11 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in her area in Hangzhou, China.

She spotted a long queue near a hospital and assumed it was for Covid-19 testing. However, after standing in line for two hours, she ended up in front of a roast chicken stall.

Photo: Taken from Weibo.com

While queueing is the unofficial pastime of Singaporeans, one must have the correct destination for it to be considered a successful endeavour.

Photo: Taken from Weibo.com

Since she had already spent that much time waiting, the woman then decided to purchase two whole chickens to take home.

Members from the Weibo community found the woman’s experience hilarious and asked if the chicken was worth the two-hour wait.

Netizens confirmed that the particular stall did sell delicious roast chicken, and it often sees long queues.

Meanwhile, others wondered if she didn’t smell the roast chicken aroma from the stall, which could have warned her that she was in the wrong line.

Hopefully, this serves as a lesson for others to confirm with someone in charge ahead of time if the queue is for what is expected. /TISG

Christmas celebrations ruined after pre-ordered dinners served with only long queues at Collin’s Grille

