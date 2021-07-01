International COVID 19 S’poreans endure queues to get Sinovac shots, but still need to be...

S’poreans endure queues to get Sinovac shots, but still need to be tested before attending events

Those who have received the Sinovac shots, as well as other that are not part of Singapore’s national vaccine program, still need to be subjected to pre-event testing, the MOH said.

FB screengrab: Lim Tean

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — People have been lining up for hours—sometimes even sleeping in the streets overnight—to book appointments for the Sinovac vaccine shots.

However coveted these jabs are, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has said that those who have received the Sinovac shots, as well as other vaccines that are not part of Singapore’s national vaccine program, still need to be subjected to pre-event testing, unlike those who received the mRNA vaccine shots from and Moderna.

The issue at hand vaccines’ effectiveness against the variants of the Covid-19 infection that are currently going around, particularly the more infectious Delta variant that spread across India. 

According to a Jun 25 Reuters report, antibodies produced due to two Chinese vaccines have been shown to be less effective against the Delta variant in comparison to other strains, although they still provide a measure of protection.

MOH said, ”Hence, from the public health point of view, individuals vaccinated with vaccines other than those in our Covid-19 national programme will still have to undergo pre-event testing.”

On Mar 24, MOH said that individuals who have received both doses of the vaccines and had time to produce enough antibodies to be protected from infections would be exempted from testing before events including , conventions, exhibitions and solemnisations.

- Advertisement -

At that time, only vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna received authorisation for use in Singapore.

And while this is still the case, by May the government approved 24 private healthcare clinics to administer Sinovac shots, although it is still not part of Singapore’s national vaccination regime.

Sinovac is still unregistered and is not authorised by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to be used under the Pandemic Special Access Route.

This means that the vaccines administered are not covered under the Vaccine Injury Programme, which provides aid in the event that people have adverse effects from their Covid-19 vaccinations.

- Advertisement -

Only those who received jabs under the national vaccination programme may benefit from the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme.

MOH has also said that doctors are obligated to tell patients that should they receive shots that are not under the national vaccine programme, they may not receive the same benefits or protection.

This gives individuals the opportunity to weigh out different risks as they make the decisions as to which vaccine they want. /

Read also: People queue overnight, sleep on streets, to book Sinovac vaccine appointment

People queue overnight, sleep on streets, to book Sinovac vaccine appointment

- Advertisement -

Follow on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

NCID director says, “Vaccination is the main protection for our kids” against Covid-19, Delta variant

Singapore — An NCID director has responded to an open letter from some Singaporean doctors asking for a delay in vaccinating young people after a 13-year-old boy died in the US three days after getting his second Covid-19 vaccine shot.  In a...
View Post
Featured News

KF Seetoh: Hawker to quit and close permanently following NEA’s 40 per cent rental raise

Singapore — Food guru and advocate for all things hawker, KF Seetoh shared that a hawker had planned to quit and close their stall permanently following NEA’s rental raise, leaving the stall-holder and his trainee out of a job. In an earlier...
View Post
Featured News

Ho Ching called out for sharing a post of Critical Spectator blogger

Singapore — On Friday (June 25), Madam Ho Ching, the CEO of Temasek Holdings and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, shared three posts in a row on her Facebook page from blogger Critical Spectator, which did not go over...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent