People queue overnight, sleep on streets, to book Sinovac vaccine appointment

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Following a surge in demand for non-mRNA vaccines, hundreds of people were seen queueing outside a clinic in Tampines, even going as far as to sleep on the street overnight to book an appointment.

So far, 24 clinics have been approved by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to administer the Sinovac jabs.

According to photos circulating online, the clinic on Tampines Street 91, the Little Cross Family Clinic, saw such a large crowd that the police were activated.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the efficacy of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine: “A large phase 3 trial in Brazil showed that two doses, administered at an interval of 14 days, had an efficacy of 51% against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, 100% against severe COVID-19, and 100% against hospitalization starting 14 days after receiving the second dose.

- Advertisement -

According to the photos, shared on Facebook on Thursday (Jun 24), many people could be seen placing cardboard on the pavement to lie down and sleep overnight.

Local Chinese afternoon daily Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported on Wednesday (Jun 23) that the clinics approved by MOH to administer the Sinovac jabs have been inundated with enquiries. One clinic at Pickering Street — T Medical Clinic — even saw an overnight queue, it added.

Non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccines may be suitable for individuals who are unable to get inoculated with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The mRNA vaccines, when injected, “instruct” cells in the human body to make a protein similar to a fragment of a virus, so that the body produces antibodies and special immune system cells in response.

- Advertisement -

While non-mRNA vaccines may not be as effective, they have been reported to have a lower rate of severe allergic reactions.

Earlier this month, after announcing that the Chinese-made Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine will be made available for use under the Special Access Route (SAR), Chinese netizens explicitly criticised the government on the decision.

In a video, a man who appeared to be a Chinese national filmed himself while disparaging the Singapore government’s decision regarding the vaccine.

The man then said that the “Sinovac and Sinopharm (vaccines) would be available soon” in Singapore.

- Advertisement -

However, he noted that the vaccines would only be available at private medical institutions. “The bad news is, you have to pay for it yourself.”

“It will not be cheap,” he added.

“Also, if you suffer from any side effects after using the China vaccines, the Singapore government will not be responsible,” said the individual. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.