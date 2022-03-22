Morning Digest, Mar 22

- Advertisement -
Everything also must tax… and now… enter the parallel universe for Migrant Workers in Singapore!
Singapore is a country that is heavily reliant on cheap foreign labour. This issue was brought to the fore when the coronavirus outbreak led to, among other things, rubbish not being collected, common areas in housing estates not being cleaned and building projects being delayed.
Jamus Lim: Notion that rich elderly would abuse free bus, train rides ‘just plain silly’
In a Facebook post on Sunday (Mar 20), Professor Jamus Lim explained further his recent proposal in Parliament to provide free public transportation for the elderly and for people with disabilities.
Happily ever after? The world is rooting for Barbie Hsu & new husband (but old flame) DJ Koo
The fairy tale for Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu continues, and fans all over the world are rooting for her happily ever after.
Woman queues 2 hours for COVID-19 swab test, only to realise at her turn queue was for roast chicken
A woman told Lychee News that she went out to get tested for Covid-19 on Mar 11 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in her area in Hangzhou, China.
She spotted a long queue near a hospital and assumed it was for Covid-19 testing. However, after standing in line for two hours, she ended up in front of a roast chicken stall.
