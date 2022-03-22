Home News Morning Digest, Mar 22

Morning Digest, Mar 22

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are stories you might’ve missed

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Everything also must tax… and now… enter the parallel universe for Migrant Workers in Singapore!

Photo: freepik/rawpixel.com
Singapore is a country that is heavily reliant on cheap foreign labour. This issue was brought to the fore when the coronavirus outbreak led to, among other things, rubbish not being collected, common areas in housing estates not being cleaned and building projects being delayed.

Jamus Lim: Notion that rich elderly would abuse free bus, train rides ‘just plain silly’

Photo: FB screengrab/jamuslim

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Mar 20), Professor Jamus Lim explained further his recent proposal in Parliament to provide free public transportation for the elderly and for people with disabilities.

read more here 

Happily ever after? The world is rooting for Barbie Hsu & new husband (but old flame) DJ Koo

Photos: L Koo Jun-yup, Fb screengrab; R Barbie Hsu IG screengrab
The fairy tale for Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu continues, and fans all over the world are rooting for her happily ever after.

The world is rooting for Barbie Hsu &amp; new husband (but old flame) DJ Koo

Read more here

Woman queues 2 hours for COVID-19 swab test, only to realise at her turn queue was for roast chicken

Photo: Taken from Weibo.com
- Advertisement 1-

A woman told Lychee News that she went out to get tested for Covid-19 on Mar 11 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in her area in Hangzhou, China.

She spotted a long queue near a hospital and assumed it was for Covid-19 testing. However, after standing in line for two hours, she ended up in front of a roast chicken stall.

Read more here

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Woman responds to e-commerce job ad, ends up warning public that it’s a scam

A woman named Janice Sia took to Facebook to expose how ads for e-commerce jobs are actually a big scam, where people could get lured and end up losing a lot of money. She first posted an ad she had...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Mar 22

Everything also must tax… and now… enter the parallel universe for Migrant Workers in Singapore! Photo: freepik/rawpixel.com Singapore is a country that is heavily reliant on...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 21

‘Arrogant foreign guy’ hits car ‘very hard for no reason’, altercation at Fajar Shopping Centre Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore A member of the public who was...
Read more
Featured News

Everything also must tax… and now… enter the parallel universe for Migrant Workers in Singapore!

Singapore is a country that is heavily reliant on cheap foreign labour. This issue was brought to the fore when the coronavirus outbreak led...
Read more
Home News

Jamus Lim: Notion that rich elderly would abuse free bus, train rides ‘just plain silly’

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Mar 20), Professor Jamus Lim explained further his recent proposal in Parliament to provide free public transportation for...
Read more
Featured News

Woman responds to e-commerce job ad, ends up warning public that it’s a scam

A woman named Janice Sia took to Facebook to expose how ads for e-commerce jobs are actually a big...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Mar 22

Everything also must tax… and now… enter the parallel universe for Migrant Workers in Singapore! Photo: freepik/rawpixel.com Singapore is a country...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 21

‘Arrogant foreign guy’ hits car ‘very hard for no reason’, altercation at Fajar Shopping Centre Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore A member...
Read more
Featured News

Everything also must tax… and now… enter the parallel universe for Migrant Workers in Singapore!

Singapore is a country that is heavily reliant on cheap foreign labour. This issue was brought to the fore...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore