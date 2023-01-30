Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 30

Netizen asks if unmasked women on Singapore public transport are “women with special privilege”

SINGAPORE — An online user took to Facebook on Saturday (Jan 28) to share a photo of two unmasked women on public transportation. "Women's with special privilege without masking?" the caption read. In response, Singaporeans have gotten into a debate on the matter. While some questioned why the two individuals were not complying with Covid-19 safety protocols, others suggested that they merely forgot, just like many others do, while some also expressed disappointment.

Maid needs monthly medication for high blood pressure, employer asks if she should deduct it from her salary

SINGAPORE — After looking to renew her maid’s contract, an employer was unsure how much to pay her or whether her medical fees should be deducted from her salary.

In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the employer wrote that her Indonesian maid had been working with her for over three years. She added that she wanted to renew her maid’s contract when the current one ended and said that her maid was keen to continue working for her.

Daiso customer unhappy his payment rounded upwards, says “Rounding means you pay extra 3 cents on top of more GST”

SINGAPORE — A customer of Daiso has taken to a Facebook group to express his unhappiness that Daiso has rounded payment for his purchase upwards. In sharing the receipt of his purchase with the Facebook Group, 'Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore', the customer said, "Rounding means you pay extra 3 cents on top of more GST. Got it. This is not called profiteering?"

‘Room for rent only S$1,200 so damn cheap lah sia’ at Toa Payoh and allowed to ‘wash clothes only once a month’

SINGAPORE — A video of a room for rent said to be very cheap but with many restrictions in Toa Payoh has gone viral after a property agent revealed it on TikTok. The room is located at 38 Toa Payoh Lorong 5 and costs S$1,200 monthly to rent.

“So come experience controlled living, at a very cheap cheap rate, with high levels of restrictions and be thankful to pay a very cheap rent of S$1,200 only. So so so damn cheap,” the TikTok video was captioned. “Just like staying in prison, but you get to pay rent. So damn shiok.”

Sentosa will resume island entry fee from April 1, but there are still ways to enter the island for free

SINGAPORE — Sentosa’s free island entry measure will be extended again until March 31, but the island entry fee will resume from April 1. To encourage more people to visit Sentosa during the epidemic, Sentosa has introduced free island entry measures since March 2020, allowing visitors to enter the island without paying whether they take the Sentosa MRT or drive.

