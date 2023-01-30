Home News In the Hood Netizen asks if unmasked women on Singapore public transport are "women with...

Netizen asks if unmasked women on Singapore public transport are “women with special privilege”

Image: from Facebook / Singapore incidents / @Ang Boon Seng
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Beatrice Del Rosario

While some questioned why the two individuals were not complying with Covid-19 safety protocols, others expressed disappointment.

SINGAPORE — An online user took to Facebook on Saturday (Jan 28) to share a photo of two unmasked women on public transportation. “Women’s with special privilege without masking?” the caption read.

In response, Singaporeans have gotten into a debate on the matter. While some questioned why the two individuals were not complying with Covid-19 safety protocols, others suggested that they merely forgot, just like many others do, while some also expressed disappointment.

“I confess…I did not wear mask in the train last week. I did not even notice it until I left the MRT station,” said one. “No excuse. It was my mistake. Thankfully I was not stomped with a photo and posted online. Please help to inform the passenger if you come across one without a mask. It could really be an honest oversight. I am now more mindful with my mask on on public transport.”

Another said, “Sometimes, people just forget. Why don’t you give her a mask if you are so bothered.”

Other online users shared similar experiences of forgetting about their masks on public transportation.

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore