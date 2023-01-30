Netizen asks if unmasked women on Singapore public transport are “women with special privilege”

SINGAPORE — An online user took to Facebook on Saturday (Jan 28) to share a photo of two unmasked women on public transportation. “Women’s with special privilege without masking?” the caption read.

In response, Singaporeans have gotten into a debate on the matter. While some questioned why the two individuals were not complying with Covid-19 safety protocols, others suggested that they merely forgot, just like many others do, while some also expressed disappointment.

“I confess…I did not wear mask in the train last week. I did not even notice it until I left the MRT station,” said one. “No excuse. It was my mistake. Thankfully I was not stomped with a photo and posted online. Please help to inform the passenger if you come across one without a mask. It could really be an honest oversight. I am now more mindful with my mask on on public transport.”

Another said, “Sometimes, people just forget. Why don’t you give her a mask if you are so bothered.”

Other online users shared similar experiences of forgetting about their masks on public transportation.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg