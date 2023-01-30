‘Room for rent only S$1,200 so damn cheap lah sia’ at Toa Payoh and allowed to ‘wash clothes only once a month’

SINGAPORE — A video of a room for rent said to be very cheap but with many restrictions in Toa Payoh has gone viral after a property agent revealed it on TikTok. The room is located at 38 Toa Payoh Lorong 5 and costs S$1,200 monthly to rent.

“So come experience controlled living, at a very cheap cheap rate, with high levels of restrictions and be thankful to pay a very cheap rent of S$1,200 only. So so so damn cheap,” the TikTok video was captioned. “Just like staying in prison, but you get to pay rent. So damn shiok.”

“Full of restrictions. Aircon chargeable, utilities chargeable, no cooking, can wash clothes only once a month, must clean the house for landlord…But rent so damn cheap lah sia,” wrote TikTok user Amazing Run Real Estate @sgniceproperty in a video tour of the room for rent.

“I love to pay high rent. I wish I can rent for more lah sia,” said the TikToker sarcastically.

The video sparked numerous comments from netizens who couldn’t imagine washing their clothes only once a month. Many also thought the rental price was too much for what the tenant was getting.

“Rental price is too much even though the room seems moderate and it’s not renovated; we are paying a lot and it’s not even a town area,” said a TikTok user.

“This is crap. Bloody scam, man. I pay for a whole house with three bedrooms, just $2300. Including utilities will be $2600. and no restrictions at all,” added TikTok user @shansaisg.

Others thought the whole flat was for rent at S$1,200, but the property agent said it was only a room.

Despite the restrictions and price, the property agent said in a comment on Jan 28 that the room was rented out already at the listed price. /TISG

