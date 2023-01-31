Morning Digest, Jan 31

Marine Parade resident asks ‘if MPTC still serving residents’ after their request for covered walkway to bus stop not responded since 2 years ago

SINGAPORE — After more than two years of making requests to their town council, Marine Parade residents are still braving the rain to the bus stop due to the need for a sheltered walkway. Meanwhile, those living across the street under the Aljunied-Hougang jurisdiction have covered paths to the nearest bus stop. “Not sure if MPTC is still serving residents? Across the road under Aljunied TC, a sheltered walkway to bus stop was erected even for a short distance. Why the difference?” a Facebook page Complaint Singapore member posted on Monday (January 30). Read more here…

Maid says her employer has withheld her pay, forced her not to return home for another 2 years, and threatens to blacklist her if she runs away or complains to agency

SINGAPORE — A maid who wanted to return home after her work permit expired wrote that her employer renewed it against her will and forced her to stay for another two years. The maid also said that her employer threatened to blacklist her should she run away or seek help from her agency.

In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum) on Monday (Jan 30), the maid wrote that she had been working wit the same employer for seven years. However, because of the problems and salary issues she faced with her employer, she added that she wanted to return home.

Read more here…

Woman asks her ex-husband 50:50 split for child support, but judge says no because she earns double her ex-husband’s income

SINGAPORE — A local woman who earned $1.2 million in four years asked to share child support with her ex-husband equally, but the judge rejected the request because her income was double that of her ex-husband and ruled that her ex-husband should pay less child support than the woman. Today reported that according to the judge’s written judgment on 26 Jan, since the income ratio of the child’s father and mother is about 34:66, she believes that the father bears 35% of the child’s monthly expenses of S$4,000. It was said that this would be fair. Read more here…

Singaporeans say ‘2 step GST increase will be another excuse next year for businesses to increase prices further’

SINGAPORE — An online citizen took to an online news forum on Friday (Jan 29) to share an open rant about the price increase.

“A few years ago when people talked about inflation, I was quite dismissive as to what sort of price increase are they (were) talking about,” the post read. “Usually, price increases are gradual such that we don’t notice it. But in recent months, the exponential increase has been crazy and my wallet is really feeling it. It’s like businesses aren’t afraid of losing customers anymore due to price increases.”

Read more here…

Netizen asks if anyone finds mandatory service charge on bills absurd, especially for hot pot buffets where diners cook

SINGAPORE: The rising price of food, both at the market and in restaurants, has been a hot topic since last year, and one Redditor asked fellow platform users if they think mandatory service charges are absurd especially when diners do part of the work. “Especially hot pot buffets (you take the food and cook it yourself) Irregardless of the service you still have to pay 10 per cent,” wrote a Reddit user on r/singapore on Saturday (Jan 28). Read more here…

