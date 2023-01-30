Maid says her employer has withheld her pay, forced her not to return home for another 2 years, and threatens to blacklist her if she runs away or complains to agency

SINGAPORE — A maid who wanted to return home after her work permit expired wrote that her employer renewed it against her will and forced her to stay for another two years. The maid also said that her employer threatened to blacklist her should she run away or seek help from her agency.

In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum) on Monday (Jan 30), the maid wrote that she had been working wit the same employer for seven years. However, because of the problems and salary issues she faced with her employer, she added that she wanted to return home.

The maid added that on Dec 21, 2022, she informed her employer that she wanted to return home as soon as her work permit expired on Jan 22, 2023. Because the helper’s passport had expired, her employer helped her to renew it on Dec 12, 2022. However, the helper added that her issues began as soon as her passport was successfully renewed.

“she told me that I can’t suddenly make decision to go back I have to inform her 6 month’s before but as my agency said I can go back Anytime”, the maid wrote, explaining that her employer asked for 6 months’ notice before allowing the helper to return home. The maid added that her employer then renewed her work permit, effectively forcing her to stay for another two years.

“she keep threatening if I run or go and complaint to agency she will blacklist me , I’m really helpless ,I don’t know what should I do ? I hope everyone here can help me to go out from this situation”, the maid wrote, asking netizens for help with regards to her situation.

In the comments, netizens asked the maid if she had signed a renewed contract with her employer, or any document binding her. However, the maid added that she did not. Since her initial contract, she did not sign anything and her employer would simply renew her work permit. The maid also added that her employer did not want to contact her agency. Instead, her employer went to a different agency to renew her work permit. The helper also asked how she could prove to the Manpower Ministry that she was not paid.

The helper explained to other netizens that she was underpaid and her salary was held when she went on holiday so that she would be forced to return.

Here’s what other netizens said:

Earlier this month, a foreign domestic worker took to social media asking if she could end her employment contract after working for just five months.

In her post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid asked other helpers and employers in the group for help. She added that she had been working for just five months but needed to end her contract because of some family matters. The maid wrote that her family back home needed her assistance.

“What is the step i need to do? Do i need to pay fine or something and how much is it? Including how long i have to wait?” the maid asked.

She explained that she had been in Singapore for 12 years and said that this was the first time she needed to breach her contract as her husband needed her assistance for his medical treatment.

